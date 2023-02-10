Community Calendar – Feb. 10, 2023 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com
______
The Carteret County Wildlife Club has an upcoming trail work day in the Croatan National Forest: Saturday, Feb 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. At Neusiok Trail/ MST trail crossing and NC 306/Ferry Road in Carteret County. Work activities will include replacing planks on wooden bridging and marking trail. Items to bring: Personal protective clothing appropriate to the weather, incl. long sleeves, long pants, work shoes, gloves, safety glasses, etc. Hand tools for removing and installing treated lumber planking. Food, water and personal items. Contact Roger Mays @ 252 723 1612 or rmays52@yahoo.com for more information.
North Carolina Maritime Museum, Beaufort, NC - Boat Buying 101, a free seminar; Feb. 11, 2023 from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.; Sponsored by America's Boating Club of the Crystal Coast; www.abc-cc.org.
Astronomy Night - Harkers Island Visitor Center, 1800 Island Road Harkers Island NC-Friday, Feb 10, 2023 6:30-9:30; Join the Crystal Coast Stargazers club as they lend their expertise and their telescopes for a night of star gazing and planet viewing. A brief guided sky tour will be given by Solar System Ambassador Brandon Porter before the sky observing session. Flashlights should have a red lens to protect your night vision. Have a telescope? Bring it along and join us. This is a weather dependent activity.
Telescope and Astrophotography Workshop-Presented by Crystal Coast Stargazers and Friends of Fort Macon at Fort Macon State Park on Saturday, February 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. There are no tickets or registration required.
Daddy Daughter Dance: Pretty in Pink, February 11, 2023- Enjoy an evening of fun with your dad, or other father figure in your life, and take a spin around the dance floor. This promises to be a great evening for fathers and daughters of all ages. We'll be dancing to the music of DJ Tom Bone's, "Tunes On The Move," and requests are welcome. Refreshments and photo opportunities will be provided. This event will be held Saturday, February 11th, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. To register today, visit https://ccpr.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail...
Beaufort Mardi Gras- February 18, 2023-Beaufort on Front Street and Middle Lane. Challenge your “krewe” to a round of boules or cornhole in the gaming area. Gather your friends in a costumed “krewe” and parade Front Street and Middle Lane in competition for prizes. The event runs from 1 - 5 pm. The parade starts promptly at 3 pm.
New 2023 Parade Route: the parade will start on Craven Street and head South - turn right on Front Street - turn right on Turner Street - then, right on Middle Lane - ending at Craven Street. Music will be provided by Boom Unit Brass Band, a 10-piece brass band from the Triangle. For more information about this event contact Liz Kopf at lizkopf@gmail.com or 252-728-7108 for more details
Fishin' For a Cure - The goal of Fishin' For A Cure is to raise awareness of the importance of early detection as well as fighting to find a cure for women’s cancers. On February 11, Fishin' For a Cure will host its first "For the Love of Bras" event. The event will begin with a BRRRAA-Mingo Plunge featuring local business owners, politicians (town and county), and Fishin' friends. These "celebrity" plungers will take a dip at 9:00 am at the Emerald Isle Western Access. The Bra-la-Palooza will kick into full effect with live music beginning at noon at 77 West in Emerald Isle. Donations are still being accepted through the Fishin' For A Cure website and donation buckets will be available on February 11th.
Carteret County Retired School Personnel meeting of Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 11:30 am at the Morehead City No Name Pizza, featuring devotional by city councilman Harvey Walker and speakers on Education during the Civil Right Era by NAACP Woman of Excellence Pauline Walker and educator James Walker, Jr., the first African-American Carteret Community College Chair of the Board of Trustees.
Natural Side of Fort Macon Hike- Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 from 10-11 a.m. -Enjoy a leisurely hike with one of our Rangers at Fort Macon. Discuss varies plants and trees found around the State Park. This hike will cover the trails and beach area. Fort Macon Office: 252-726-3775
Swansboro Parks and Recreation and Down Syndrome Network of Onslow and Carteret County partner to offer inclusive musical therapy sessions geared towards youth and young adults. A session is planned for Feb. 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. The Recreation Center is at 830 Main St. Extension. Call (910) 326-2600 for more information.
Cooking with Kids @ Western Park-Join us Monday February 20 (no school for students that day!) from 2-4 p.m. at Western Park Community Center 275 Old Hwy 58, Cedar Point for a cooking class just for kids ages 6-8 years old. The cost is $15 per child. For more information contact Darlene at darlene.austin@carteretcountync.gov or call 252-222-5858 for more information. Register today at https://ccpr.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail...
Bird Hike - Fort Macon State Park; Dates: March 6, and April 3, 2023 from 9-10 a.m. Fort Macon State Park 2303 E Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach. fort.macon@ncparks.gov. (252) 726-3775
The Crystal Coast Choral Society is hosting a “Too Hot to Handel” Silent Auction at The GYM Cape Carteret Aquatic and Wellness, 300 Taylor Notion Road, Cape Carteret. Bidding for new and gently used display items begins on Saturday, March 4, at 8:00 AM, and ends on Saturday, March 11, at 10:00 AM. The GYM’s staffed hours are Monday through Thursday from 5:30 AM to 9:00 PM; Friday from 5:30 AM to 8:00 PM; Saturday from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM; and Sunday from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The event benefits the CCCS’s upcoming complete Handel’s “Messiah” concert which will be held at 2:00 PM on April 23, 2023, at the Earl Taylor Performing Arts Center, White Oak High School, in Jacksonville. For more information about the CCCS, please visit www.crystalccoastchoralsociety.org, their Facebook page, or contact Music Director Finley Woolston at 910-358-2997, finley@ec.rr.com.
7th Annual Spring Family Festival- Nature School at Camp Albemarle; March 11, 2023. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 156 Albemarle Drive, Newport, NC 28570; heather@campalbemarle.org; (252) 726-4848; Price: $15 per car in advance / $20 per car at gate
Arts and Entertainment
Art From The Heart 2023, the annual art show and sale sponsored by the Arts Council of Carteret County, will open Feb. 11, The show will take place at the vacant Kmart building at 4915 Arendell St. in Morehead City. It is scheduled to run from Feb. 11 through 25. The show and sale will be open from noon until 6 p.m. each day, Feb. 11-24. The show will be open Feb. 25 from noon until p.m. The annual Carteret County Schools Student Art Show will take place in conjunction with Art From The Heart. Visit the ACCC website www.artscouncilcarteret.org for information.
Love, Loss & What I Wore; Carteret Community Theatre; Feb. 17-19 and Feb 23-24; 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at Floyd's 1921 400 Bridges Street, Morehead City. (252) 544-5838; manager@carteretcommunitytheatre.com; Tickets: $30 – Advance, $34 - At the Door
THE CRYSTAL COAST CHORAL SOCIETY (CCCS) plans a MESSIAH WORKSHOP - On Saturday, February 11, the CCCS will hold a Choral Singing Workshop to prepare for their upcoming April 23 performance of the complete Handel’s Messiah. The workshop runs from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, with a one-hour lunch break, and will be held at Swansboro United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall (Bldg. 1), 655 West Corbett Avenue (Hwy 24), Swansboro. To register, visit www.crystalcoastchoralsociety.org, and complete the Choral Singing Workshop registration form. There is no fee to register, and water and morning coffee will be provided. Please contact CCCS Music Director Finley Woolston at 910-358-2997, finley@ec.rr.com, for further information about the workshop and singing with the CCCS.
35th Annual Coastal Home and Garden Show – March 4- 5; Crystal Coast Civic Center - Morehead City, NC. The show offers a full spectrum of exhibitors offering ideas for outdoor living, gardening and landscaping, sunrooms and yard décor. Admission is $5. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Show Hours: 10am to 3pm on Saturday March 4th and 10am to 3pm on Sunday March 5th. Concession sales will be available throughout the duration of the show. For more information - www.crystalcoastciviccenter.com or call 252-247-3883.
Museums, Parks, Aquarium
Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center - "An Afternoon with our favorite Lighthouse Keeper, Heber Guthrie" - Stories of the Lighthouse, the Banks, Core Sound and all around. Come spend Sunday afternoon like folks here used to - visiting and telling the stories our grandmothers and grandfathers told us. Every Sunday through mid-Feb, 2-5, at the Museum on Harkers Island.
Heart of the Sea presented by the Bonehenge Whale Center and North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort; 315 Front St, Beaufort, N.C. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. Join Museum Natural Science Curator Keith Rittmaster for a free, informal presentation about our beloved whale “Echo.” Registration is not required.
Taste of Core Sound - Winter – Core Sound Museum and Heritage Center, 1785 Island Road, Harkers Island. An evening of local seafood and game prepared by Core Sound's finest cooks. Friday, February 24, 2023 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets: www.coresound.com/wintertaste
N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores- Toddler Time; Wednesdays 9:30-10:15 a.m. One session each Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. There is limited seating for each session (15 children per session) and the program is specially designed for children 18 months to 3 years of age. Toddler Time is super popular and fills quickly, so get here early! Feb 1 - Otter ; Feb 8 - Dolphin; Feb 15 - Whale; Feb 22 - Beluga ; March 1 – Eagle; March 8 – Owl; March 15 – Vulture; March 22 – Pelican.
Sports
Down East Duck Run -Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 9 a.m. 755 Seashore Drive, Atlantic, NC. The goal of the 5K is to raise funds to be used in the support of Down East communities, particularly in the promotion of outdoor recreation. https://runsignup.com/race/?raceId=131550
Emerald Isle -Eighth Annual Bike the Banks! May 6, 2023. This event offers three different bicycle rides to complete - a 10 mile, a 50 mile and a 100 mile option. The first two races begin at 7:30 a.m., with participants arriving early to check in and hear a safety briefing first.
Find details and register online here: https://www.emeraldisle-nc.org/402/Bike-the-Banks
Emerald Isle Poker Run - Sat May 6, 2023 1st Annual Emerald Isle Poker Run. Starts at Surf's Up Bar and Grill located beside Bogue Inlet Pier in Emerald Isle at 10:30 AM. Poker hands are $10 each or three for $25. Ride the Crystal Coast, we've selected a beautiful scenic route taking you to five great stops. The last stop is the Emerald Club featuring The Dakota Blue Band. All proceeds will go to The Emerald Isle Beach Patrol. 252-772-3090
Mosquito Run 10k & 5k - May 6, 2023 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.Fort Macon State Park 2303 E Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach. $30-$45 / $5 off for military. A 5k run/walk/roll which benefits Friends of Fort Macon. This race is takes place on one of the most challenging courses in Eastern North Carolina. Packet pickup will be on Friday 5/5 from 2-6pm and on race day from 5:30-7:45am. (252) 247-6222
Crystal Coast Half Booty Triathlon -May 13, 2023 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 275 W Beaufort Rd Extension, Beaufort; crystalcoasttri@gmail.com; (252) 241-5916; Price: $200-$350; The 2023 Half Booty event features a half triathlon distance race (1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, and 13.1-mile run) through the beautiful Crystal Coast finishing in historic downtown Beaufort. The race is open to individuals and relay teams and will also offer an Aquabikedivision (swim and bike only). A fast, flat course perfect for new triathletes or experienced athletes looking for a PR.
Croatan Buck Fifty -March 16-18, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Carteret County Speedway 501 Whitehouse Fork Rd, Swansboro, NC. Bike 50-150 miles through the beautiful Croatan National Forest! Registration includes on-site camping at Carteret County Speedway, post-race meal & beverages, and more! info@croatanbuckfifty.com; (252) 725-1438; Price: $170 per participant
3rd Annual Miles for Music – May 20, 2023; 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 411 Front Street, Beaufort, NC;3rd Annual East Carteret High School Band Miles for Music 5K and 1 mile fun run/walk. This year there we offer a dog walk option and also age bracket awards. Price: $20-$35
Swansboro Parks and Recreation Department - https://swansboro.recdesk.com/.
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department – www.moreheadcitync.org
Government and Civic Meetings
Carteret County Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Commissioners' Boardroom, Administration Building, Second Floor, Courthouse Square in Beaufort. Public comment is allowed at all regular meetings. Board meetings are broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 in Carteret County on the Thursday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) following the Monday board meeting. https://www.carteretcountync.gov/193/County-Commissioners
Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners typically meets on the second Monday of every month at 6:00 pm.
Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Morehead City Town Council meets the second Tuesday of the month at Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., Morehead City Municipal Building, 202 South 8th Street.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council meets in the Town Council Meeting Room at 125 West Fort Macon Road, on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Town of Beaufort Board of Commissioners meets the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m.These meetings are live streamed on the Town's Facebook page. The Board of Commissioner Agendas and Minutes, once approved, are available via the meeting link in the calendar section of the website or by visiting the Agendas & Minutes page.
Community Resources
Hope Mission Soup Kitchen is open 7 days a week serving meals to anyone who is hungry and delivering meals for homebound seniors. You can help. Call or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Recovery Homes operates alcohol and drug free transitional residences which foster and promote individual growth and the restoration of meaningful, productive, and spiritual lives. For more information, me or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Mission Thrift Store -1205 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC; Hope Mission’s Thrift Store provides vouchers for those in need, allowing them to get the things they need at little or no cost. For a list of items our thrift store will accept, please visit the Hope Mission Thrift Store webpage. The store also provides an income that helps to fund the Homeless Shelters, Soup Kitchen and other services provided by Hope Mission. Visit us at www.HopeMissionThriftStore.org
Coastal Pregnancy Care Center (CPCC) is a Christian non-profit offering help and hope to women and men considering their choices in an unplanned pregnancy. The center provides confidential services including free pregnancy testing, free STD testing, abortion education, post abortion care, information on STDs, education on life responsibility skills & community resources. Call to schedule a confidential appointment - (252) 247-2273; cpccenter@hotmail.com ; 4050 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557; Hours: 9:00 – 4:30 Monday – Wednesday; 9:00-5:30 Thursday; 12:30 – 4:30 Friday.
The Salvation Army; 2800 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC - Food Pantry, Clothing/Household Vouchers, Rent & Utilities, Emergency Assistance, Emergency Disaster Services, Christmas Assistance. In addition to our social ministries, The Salvation Army is a Christian Evangelical Church and we hold weekly worship services. For worship times or more information, please contact us today. Phone: 252-726-7147; Email: MoreheadCityNC@uss.salvationarmy.org
Carteret County Health Department will provide a no-cost additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement, but participants must bring documentation of their first and second vaccinations in order to receive the additional shot. Call (252) 728-8550, option 2, to make an appointment.
OCEAN — Carteret County residents and businesses have an opportunity to help the N.C. Coastal Federation rebuild coastal habitat by donating oyster shells. The NCCF is asking for donations of oyster shells to the federation’s recycling program. Once collected, the federation works with partners to return the shells to the water, where they provide new habitat for fish and shellfish. In Carteret County, the federation is accepting shells at the NCCF headquarters at 3609 Highway 24 in the Ocean community. A complete list of coastwide recycling sites is available at the website nccoast.org/project/oyster-shell-recycling-program/.
Below is a list of some Carteret County charities that can always use a helping hand, whether that hand is writing a check or showing up to pitch in.
· American Music Festival, 252-728-6152.
· American Red Cross, Greenville, 252-637-3405.
· Atlantic House, Morehead City, 252-648-8505.
· Beaufort Historical Association, 252-728-5225.
· Bogue Banks Public Library, Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4660.
· Boys and Girls Clubs of Coastal Carolina Inc., Morehead City, 252-222-3007.
· Boy Scouts of America, Croatan Trails District, 252-659-2530.
· Broad Street Clinic, Morehead City, 252-726-4562.
· Camp Albemarle camping and retreat ministry opportunities, Newport, 252-726-4848.
· Carteret Community Foundation, 252-240-0011.
· Carteret County Council for Women, www.cccwomen.org.
· Cape Lookout National Seashore, Harkers Island, 252-728-2250.
· Carteret Literacy Council, 252-808-2020.
· Carteret Community College, Morehead City, 252-222-6000.
· Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, 252-726-2336.
· Carteret County Partnership for Children, Morehead City, 252-727-0440.
· Carteret County Public Library, Beaufort, 252-728-2050.
· Carteret County Public School Foundation, 252-728-4583.
· Carteret County Humane Society, 252-247-7744.
· Carteret County Veterans Office, 252-728-8440.
· Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, carteretltra.org.
· Carteret Warriors for Recovery, Morehead City, cw4r.org or email carteretwarriors4recovery@gmail.com.
· Carteret Health Care Foundation, Morehead City, 252-808-6336.
· COACH Hope, Morehead City, 252-732-4522.
· Coastal Carolina Center for Women’s Ministries, Newport, 252-764-0722.
· Coastal Community Action Inc., Newport, 252-223-1630.
· Coastal Pregnancy Care Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2273.
· Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, Harkers Island, 252-728-1500.
· Core Sound Carvers Decoy Guild, 252-838-8818.
· Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, Newport, 252-223-2111.
· Crystal Coast Hospice House, Morehead City, 252-808-2244.
· Downtown Morehead City Revitalization Association, 252-808-0440.
· Down East Library, Otway, 252-728-1333.
· Family Promise, 252-222-0019.
· Friends of Fort Macon, 252-354-5132.
· Foundation for Shackleford Horses, 252-728-6308.
· Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 252-726-3775.
· Hand 2 Hand, Smyrna, 703-732-4793.
· The History Museum of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-247-7533.
· Hope for the Warriors, 877-246-7349.
· Hope Mission, Morehead City, 252-240-2359.
· Hospice of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-808-6085.
· Island Cat Allies, 252-354-7780.
· Jeremiah 33:3 Ministries of North Carolina Down East community thrift store, 252-418-0103.
· La Leche League of Carteret County, 252-622-4950.
· Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2626.
· Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort ministry and outreach, 252-241-3691.
· Martha’s Mission, Morehead City, 252-726-1717.
· Matthew 25 Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Newport, 252-223-4231.
· Meals on Wheels, 252-241-4292.
· N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4003.
· N.C. Coastal Federation, Ocean, 252-393-8185.
· N.C. Maritime Museum, Beaufort, 252-728-7317.
· N.C. Seafood Festival, Morehead City, 252-726-6273.
· Newport Public Library 252-223-5108.
· Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, Newport, 252- 240-1200.
· Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret County, 252-726-7925.
· Project Christmas Cheer, 252-247-7275.
· Protectors of Homeless Pets of Carteret County, Emerald Isle, 252-723-0319.
· Queen Street Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2213, Beaufort, N.C. 28516.
· The Salvation Army, Morehead City, 252-726-7147.
· Station Club, Morehead City, 252-240-1022.
· Second Blessings Community Outreach and Thrift Store, 252-726-7921.
· St. James Thrift Shop, Newport, 252-223-3186.
· Take A Kid Fishing Foundation, Inc., Morehead City, 252-808-8303, www.takf.org.
· Webb Library, Morehead City, 252-726-3012.
· Western Carteret Public Library, Cape Carteret, 252-393-6500.
· Wounded Warriors Project, Fayetteville office, 910-487-0116.
Send information to cheryl@thenewstimes.com to be listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.