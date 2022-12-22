Community Calendar – December 22, 2022 Edition
For complete Christmas Calendar, go to News-Times Christmas Calendar of Events
New Bern Parks & Recreation will open an ice skating rink on Friday, Nov. 25, 1-6 p.m., at Union Point Park. Open to the public, the rink is not refrigerated and can be set up no matter the temperature outside. Skating, offered throughout the holiday season, will be offered in 45-minute sessions. The fee to skate for a session is $5, which includes skate fitting and rental. Visit Facebook for details.
The Town of Atlantic Beach’s Annual Smoke on the Water Bonfire will be held on Friday, December 30, at 6:00 p.m. on the beach at the Circle.
New Year's Eve Cannon Blast – Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. Fort Macon State Park - Celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 with a blast. Fort Macon will once again be firing off its big guns in celebration of the new year. There will be live entertainment starting at 6 pm, and the cannons will go off at 7:00 sharp. (If you show up at 6:45 you won't get in due to the road being closed for safety ranges.) Feel free to bring a folding chair and picnic meal similar to the summer concerts. Come early and carpool, parking is limited.
Ring in the New Year, January 1, 2023 at the Penguin Plunge, 10 a.m. Atlantic Beach Boardwalk, 201 West Atlantic Beach Blvd.
Arts and Entertainment
Join us for this one-of-a-kind event celebrating a lifetime of original artwork by Beaufort’s Dallas Daniels with a Silent Auction and Reception Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Leon Mann Enrichment Center, 3820 Galantis Dr., Morehead City. Ten dollar ($10) admission includes 2 tickets for beverages and complimentary hors d'oeuvres. Mr. Daniels has donated multiple artworks as a fundraiser for the Friends of Aging’s Home Delivery Meal program within Carteret County. Sponsored by the Carteret County Friends of Aging. Friends of Aging (FOA) supports services for ‘at-risk’ seniors within Carteret County enabling them to age in place as long as possible.
The Arts Council of Carteret County and Carolina Artist Gallery announce a
festive Holiday Bazaar opening on Saturday, November 5, 2022 with an artists’ reception from 4-6 pm at 1702 Arendell Street. Original artwork from members as well as local artists will be available for gift-giving sales during gallery hours Tuesdays-Saturdays from 11-5. Artwork will include pottery, jewelry, woodwork, glass, paper, ornaments, knitted wear, fabric collage, felted sculpture, as well as paintings, photography and sculpture. This Holiday Bazaar will continue through December 23. Carolina Artist Gallery has opened at the new location in Morehead City, after merging with Arts Council of Carteret Council recently. The new location offers more exhibition space as well as room for classes and programs and plenty of parking. Further details are on the website CarolinaArtistGallery.com.
Arts Council of Carteret County- Give the Arts a Home We Need Your Help! Donations small and large help us open! A 3,400 sq. ft. leased property at 1702 Arendell has been secured that will provide a visible brick and mortar for a gallery, exhibition, workshop, programing, meeting space offices for the Arts Council. You can help equip and furnish this space which is scheduled to open the end of April 2022. We need funds to open the doors. Click here to donate!
Museums, Parks, Aquarium
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department has opened a brand-new, 10,000 square foot dog park. The park is located inside Rotary Park at 2200 Mayberry Loop Road, Morehead City, NC. The park is divided into 2 sections; a large dog section, and a small dog section. There are certain rules that must be followed. Click here to view our rules.
Sports
Swansboro Parks and Recreation Department offers Tai Chi class each Thursday at 1 p.m. is for adults, 18 and older. Tai chi is a series of gentle physical exercises and stretches. There is a fee. Call (910) 326-2600 for information.
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department –
Yoga for All
Yoga is for everybody and every body! This is yoga for all levels, from beginners to seasoned practitioners, open to all adults. Continuous classes are held on Thursday mornings from 9:00am to 10:00am, in the exercise room at Fort Benjamin Recreation Center.
For more information or to register today, contact instructor Pat Sorrell at pat2sorrell@gmail.com or 919-740-7535.
Teen Night @ the Fort
Join us Friday, November 18th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Fort Benjamin for an evening of wall-to-wall fun! We will have MUSIC, GAMES, SNACKS and MORE!!! This event is open for all 6th-9th grade youth! Don’t wait, register today, as space is limited. Visit the Program Page to sign up today. For more information, contact Paul Stanley.
Explore Archery
Explore Archery is back at Fort Benjamin and Western Park this fall! Youth ages 8 to 15 are welcome to join us in learning the proper handling and use of a bow and arrow as they hone their archery skills in a safe and instructive environment! Program highlights include: range safety, equipment basics, and shooting form, through fun & challenging activities. Equipment will be provided.
Kirk Peterson
Program Supervisor
Town of Morehead City
252.726.5083
Government and Civic Meetings
Carteret County Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Commissioners' Boardroom, Administration Building, Second Floor, Courthouse Square in Beaufort. Public comment is allowed at all regular meetings. Board meetings are broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 in Carteret County on the Thursday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) following the Monday board meeting. https://www.carteretcountync.gov/193/County-Commissioners
Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners typically meets on the second Monday of every month at 6:00 pm.
Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Morehead City Town Council meets the second Tuesday of the month at Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., Morehead City Municipal Building, 202 South 8th Street.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council meets in the Town Council Meeting Room at 125 West Fort Macon Road, on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Town of Beaufort Board of Commissioners meets the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m.These meetings are live streamed on the Town's Facebook page. The Board of Commissioner Agendas and Minutes, once approved, are available via the meeting link in the calendar section of the website or by visiting the Agendas & Minutes page.
Community Resources
Hope Mission Soup Kitchen is open 7 days a week serving meals to anyone who is hungry and delivering meals for homebound seniors. You can help. Call or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Recovery Homes operates alcohol and drug free transitional residences which foster and promote individual growth and the restoration of meaningful, productive, and spiritual lives. For more information, me or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Mission Thrift Store -1205 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC ; Hope Mission’s Thrift Store provides vouchers for those in need, allowing them to get the things they need at little or no cost. For a list of items our thrift store will accept, please visit the Hope Mission Thrift Store webpage. The store also provides an income that helps to fund the Homeless Shelters, Soup Kitchen and other services provided by Hope Mission. Visit us at www.HopeMissionThriftStore.org
Coastal Pregnancy Care Center (CPCC) is a Christian non-profit offering help and hope to women and men considering their choices in an unplanned pregnancy. The center provides confidential services including free pregnancy testing, free STD testing, abortion education, post abortion care, information on STDs, education on life responsibility skills & community resources. Call to schedule a confidential appointment - (252) 247-2273; cpccenter@hotmail.com ; 4050 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557; HOURS 9:00 – 4:30 Monday – Wednesday; 9:00-5:30 Thursday; 12:30 – 4:30 Friday.
The Salvation Army; 2800 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC - Food Pantry, Clothing/Household Vouchers, Rent & Utilities, Emergency Assistance, Emergency Disaster Services, Christmas Assistance. In addition to our social ministries, The Salvation Army is a Christian Evangelical Church and we hold weekly worship services. For worship times or more information, please contact us today. Phone: 252-726-7147; Email: MoreheadCityNC@uss.salvationarmy.org
Carteret County Health Department will provide a no-cost additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement, but participants must bring documentation of their first and second vaccinations in order to receive the additional shot. Call (252) 728-8550, option 2, to make an appointment.
OCEAN — Carteret County residents and businesses have an opportunity to help the N.C. Coastal Federation rebuild coastal habitat by donating oyster shells. The NCCF is asking for donations of oyster shells to the federation’s recycling program. Once collected, the federation works with partners to return the shells to the water, where they provide new habitat for fish and shellfish. In Carteret County, the federation is accepting shells at the NCCF headquarters at 3609 Highway 24 in the Ocean community. A complete list of coastwide recycling sites is available at the website nccoast.org/project/oyster-shell-recycling-program/.
FAMILY PROMISE OF CARTERET COUNTY (FPCC) IS A COOPERATIVE ORGANIZATION COMPRISED OF LOCAL CONGREGATIONS WHO HAVE CHOSEN TO POOL THEIR RESOURCES, TALENTS, AND COMPASSION TO MEET THE NEEDS OF HOMELESS FAMILIES IN CARTERET COUNTY. WE ARE AN AFFILIATE OF FAMILY PROMISE NATIONAL.
Below is a list of some Carteret County charities that can always use a helping hand, whether that hand is writing a check or showing up to pitch in.
· American Music Festival, 252-728-6152.
· American Red Cross, Greenville, 252-637-3405.
· Atlantic House, Morehead City, 252-648-8505.
· Beaufort Historical Association, 252-728-5225.
· Bogue Banks Public Library, Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4660.
· Boys and Girls Clubs of Coastal Carolina Inc., Morehead City, 252-222-3007.
· Boy Scouts of America, Croatan Trails District, 252-659-2530.
· Broad Street Clinic, Morehead City, 252-726-4562.
· Camp Albemarle camping and retreat ministry opportunities, Newport, 252-726-4848.
· Carteret Community Foundation, 252-240-0011.
· Carteret County Council for Women, www.cccwomen.org.
· Cape Lookout National Seashore, Harkers Island, 252-728-2250.
· Carteret Literacy Council, 252-808-2020.
· Carteret Community College, Morehead City, 252-222-6000.
· Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, 252-726-2336.
· Carteret County Partnership for Children, Morehead City, 252-727-0440.
· Carteret County Public Library, Beaufort, 252-728-2050.
· Carteret County Public School Foundation, 252-728-4583.
· Carteret County Humane Society, 252-247-7744.
· Carteret County Veterans Office, 252-728-8440.
· Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, carteretltra.org.
· Carteret Warriors for Recovery, Morehead City, cw4r.org or email carteretwarriors4recovery@gmail.com.
· Carteret Health Care Foundation, Morehead City, 252-808-6336.
· COACH Hope, Morehead City, 252-732-4522.
· Coastal Carolina Center for Women’s Ministries, Newport, 252-764-0722.
· Coastal Community Action Inc., Newport, 252-223-1630.
· Coastal Pregnancy Care Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2273.
· Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, Harkers Island, 252-728-1500.
· Core Sound Carvers Decoy Guild, 252-838-8818.
· Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, Newport, 252-223-2111.
· Crystal Coast Hospice House, Morehead City, 252-808-2244.
· Downtown Morehead City Revitalization Association, 252-808-0440.
· Down East Library, Otway, 252-728-1333.
· Family Promise, 252-222-0019.
· Friends of Fort Macon, 252-354-5132.
· Foundation for Shackleford Horses, 252-728-6308.
· Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 252-726-3775.
· Hand 2 Hand, Smyrna, 703-732-4793.
· The History Museum of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-247-7533.
· Hope for the Warriors, 877-246-7349.
· Hope Mission, Morehead City, 252-240-2359.
· Hospice of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-808-6085.
· Island Cat Allies, 252-354-7780.
· Jeremiah 33:3 Ministries of North Carolina Down East community thrift store, 252-418-0103.
· La Leche League of Carteret County, 252-622-4950.
· Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2626.
· Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort ministry and outreach, 252-241-3691.
· Martha’s Mission, Morehead City, 252-726-1717.
· Matthew 25 Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Newport, 252-223-4231.
· Meals on Wheels, 252-241-4292.
· N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4003.
· N.C. Coastal Federation, Ocean, 252-393-8185.
· N.C. Maritime Museum, Beaufort, 252-728-7317.
· N.C. Seafood Festival, Morehead City, 252-726-6273.
· Newport Public Library 252-223-5108.
· Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, Newport, 252- 240-1200.
· Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret County, 252-726-7925.
· Project Christmas Cheer, 252-247-7275.
· Protectors of Homeless Pets of Carteret County, Emerald Isle, 252-723-0319.
· Queen Street Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2213, Beaufort, N.C. 28516.
· The Salvation Army, Morehead City, 252-726-7147.
· Station Club, Morehead City, 252-240-1022.
· Second Blessings Community Outreach and Thrift Store, 252-726-7921.
· St. James Thrift Shop, Newport, 252-223-3186.
· Take A Kid Fishing Foundation, Inc., Morehead City, 252-808-8303, www.takf.org.
· Webb Library, Morehead City, 252-726-3012.
· Western Carteret Public Library, Cape Carteret, 252-393-6500.
· Wounded Warriors Project, Fayetteville office, 910-487-0116.
