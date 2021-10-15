Community Calendar – Oct 15, 2021 Edition
Community
OCEAN — Carteret County residents and businesses have an opportunity to help the N.C. Coastal Federation rebuild coastal habitat by donating oyster shells. The NCCF is asking for donations of oyster shells to the federation’s recycling program. Once collected, the federation works with partners to return the shells to the water, where they provide new habitat for fish and shellfish. In Carteret County, the federation is accepting shells at the NCCF headquarters at 3609 Highway 24 in the Ocean community. A complete list of coastwide recycling sites is available at the website nccoast.org/project/oyster-shell-recycling-program/.
The 32nd annual Autumn with Topsail Festival takes place, rain or shine, on Oct.15, 5- 8:30 p.m., Oct. 16, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m., and Oct. 17, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., on the grounds of the Historic Assembly Building, 720 Channel Blvd. in Topsail Beach. There will be live music, food vendors, a cash bar and arts and craft sales. Ticket prices vary. For information visit www. autumnwithtopsail.com
Mum Fest events in New Bern include Feasting in the Streets, Oct. 15 and 16; and a concert featuring Community News Nelly, Oct. 29. See visit[1]newbern.com for details
The Great Core Sound Closet Clean Out Community Yard Sale will be held Saturday, October 16 beginning at 8 am and continue until 3 with a food truck and refreshments all day. Everyone is invited to participate. For those wanting to come sell their “own stuff,” table spaces are available for $25 (10x10.) Or if you would like to donate to the museum, museum volunteers will be glad to accept your donation. All proceeds will help support museum programming. For more information, links to reserve your table or to donate and volunteer at https://www.coresound.com/event-info/closetcleanout. If you need to know details on drop off locations and times, please call 252.728.1500.
The next Dockside Chat will take place Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. with Caprice Pratt, spokeswoman for new local group “Plastic Free by the Sea.” Ms. Pratt will bring those tuning in up to speed on the status of the plastic problem in Carteret County. She will talk about goals of her group and ideas for living plastic free. To join in, visit cddocksidechats.eventbrite.com. Dockside Chat is sponsored by the Carteret County Democratic Party. All are welcome.
Carteret County Domestic Violence Program presents Sip, Savor and Shop; November 22 12-3pm; Don't miss the Annual Fundraiser, Sip Savor and Shop to Stop Domestic Violence ! It’s 12-3pm at the Crystal Coast Civic Center and features an amazing fashion show and delicious lunch by Floyd’s 1921 with lots of vendors for shopping! Tickets are $45 and can be purchased on our website C arteretdomesticviolence.com or by visiting the Facebook page, Carteret County Domestic Violence Program. Net proceeds support CCDVP programs including safe temporary emergency shelter, counseling and related services to victims of domestic violence. Events sponsors and silent auction donations are needed. Please contact Debbie Fisher for more information and to donate. Fisherdebbie2@gmail.com or (252) 646-3869.
Aids to Navigation Sunset Cruise; Saturday, October 16; America's Boating Club of the Crystal Coast presents its popular Aids to Navigation Sunset Cruise on Saturday, October 16. Tickets are $75 and include dinner and the cruise. Seating is limited and advance registration/payment is required. Ticket details are available at www.abc-cc.org. For more information, contact abc.crystalcoast@gmail.com. Click here for the event flyer.
American Cancer Society’s Crystal Coast Relay For Life is moving forward to provide a meaningful, safe, outdoor and moving experience on Saturday, October 23 at Carteret Community College in Morehead City. This event is more of a movement to honor those who are battling cancer OR those who have lost their battle. Please click here to register your team, church, company or as an individual. To sponsor, please email Rachel Urban at rachel.urban@cancer.org .
The Carteret County Veterans Day Parade will be November 6th at 11am in Morehead City. Golf carts/drivers and convertibles/drivers are needed for participants. In addition, registration is now open for groups and individuals wanted to participate in the event. Register online at www.americanlegionmhc.org/veterans_day_parade
Committee volunteers are welcome. Please email ccveteransdayparade@gmail.com for more information or to volunteer.
Camp Albemarle is planning its Second Annual Fall Festival for Saturday, October 30th. Click here for the flyer. Last year we had 1,500 people attend. We are offering non-profits an opportunity to partner with us on this event. The festival will include family fun, camp activities, hayride, inflatables, cupcake walk, candy booths, and s’mores sponsored by local businesses. Funds raised will support Camp Albemarle’s, Alby After School. Non-profits can sponsor a booth to pass out candy and promotional material. The booths will be Trick-or-treating style with families coming up to your booth throughout the event. Click here for Sponsorship information. Click here to register. Please contact Carlie Ansel for more information. Carlie@campalbemarle.org or (252) 726-4848
Carteret County Health Department will provide a no-cost additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement, but participants must bring documentation of their first and second vaccinations in order to receive the additional shot. Call (252) 728-8550, option 2, to make an appointment.
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department has opened a brand-new, 10,000 square foot dog park. The park is located inside Rotary Park at 2200 Mayberry Loop Road, Morehead City, NC. The park is divided into 2 sections; a large dog section, and a small dog section. There are certain rules that must be followed. Click here to view our rules.
Arts and Entertainment
Travis Tritt will be in concert at Maola at Riverside on the banks of the Neuse River in New Bern on Oct. 15. See visitnewbern.com for details.
American Music Festival – Ulysses String Quartet; Nov. 6; 7:30 PM, First Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC
2021 Photography Competition & Exhibition - Through Saturday, October 30, 2021 5:00 PM . Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center 1785 Island Road Harkers Island, NC, 28531
Impressions Gallery New exhibit - Stephen Moore Paintings; From the Mountains to the Sea. Impressions Art Gallery located at 4426 Arendell St., #3, Morehead City NC (next to McQueens Design & Furniture)
Museums, Parks, Aquarium
The North Carolina Aquariums are offering Scholars Grants for the 2021-22 school year. The grants offer funding for Title 1 schools to help with educational opportunities with the aquariums. Applications may be submitted through Sept. 8. Call (252) 247-4003 for information.
Sports
Emerald Isle Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K - 2021 (runsignup.com)- October 30, 2021
Government and Civic Meetings
Carteret County Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Commissioners' Boardroom, Administration Building, Second Floor, Courthouse Square in Beaufort. Public comment is allowed at all regular meetings. Board meetings are broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 in Carteret County on the Thursday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) following the Monday board meeting. https://www.carteretcountync.gov/193/County-Commissioners
Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners typically meets on the second Monday of every month at 6:00 pm.
Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Morehead City Town Council meets the second Tuesday of the month at Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., Morehead City Municipal Building, 202 South 8th Street.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council meets in the Town Council Meeting Room at 125 West Fort Macon Road, on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Due to current public health concerns, the Town of Beaufort Board of Commissioners are conducting all meetings virtually via Zoom. Members of the Board of Commissioners participate in the meetings remotely. Members of the public are able to view and listen to all regular meetings and work sessions, as well as have the opportunity to provide public comment. The link to join the meeting may be found on the Board of Commissioners Calendar.
Community Resources
Hope Mission Soup Kitchen is open 7 days a week serving meals to anyone who is hungry and delivering meals for homebound seniors. You can help. Call or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Recovery Homes operates alcohol and drug free transitional residences which foster and promote individual growth and the restoration of meaningful, productive, and spiritual lives. For more information, me or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Mission Thrift Store -1205 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC ; Hope Mission’s Thrift Store provides vouchers for those in need, allowing them to get the things they need at little or no cost. For a list of items our thrift store will accept, please visit the Hope Mission Thrift Store webpage. The store also provides an income that helps to fund the Homeless Shelters, Soup Kitchen and other services provided by Hope Mission. Visit us at www.HopeMissionThriftStore.org
Coastal Pregnancy Care Center (CPCC) is a Christian non-profit offering help and hope to women and men considering their choices in an unplanned pregnancy. The center provides confidential services including free pregnancy testing, free STD testing, abortion education, post abortion care, information on STDs, education on life responsibility skills & community resources. Call to schedule a confidential appointment - (252) 247-2273; cpccenter@hotmail.com ; 4050 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557; HOURS 9:00 – 4:30 Monday – Wednesday; 9:00-5:30 Thursday; 12:30 – 4:30 Friday.
The Salvation Army; 2800 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC - Food Pantry, Clothing/Household Vouchers, Rent & Utilities, Emergency Assistance, Emergency Disaster Services, Christmas Assistance. In addition to our social ministries, The Salvation Army is a Christian Evangelical Church and we hold weekly worship services. For worship times or more information, please contact us today. Phone: 252-726-7147; Email: MoreheadCityNC@uss.salvationarmy.org
