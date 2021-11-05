Community Calendar – November 5, 2021 Edition
Community
Downeast Holiday Kickoff Craft Fair; Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 AT 9 – 2; Local vendors/artisans. Sponsored by the Harkers Island Fire Association. Held at the Harkers Island Fire Department.
The Carteret County Veterans Day Parade will be November 6th at 11am in Morehead City.
Veterans Day Parade Cookout for all Date: November 6th, 2021 Time: 11:00 am to ? Address: 1210 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC Contact: Don Johnson 252-503-2302 don@crystalcoastrealtygroup.com The Crystal Coast Realty Group, along with Sound Choice Insurance will be setting up in front of their office during the parade and cooking out. We will be offering hot dogs, popcorn, baked goods, soda, water and coffee FREE to the public during the Parade. We also have some gifts and special offers for our area Veterans. We picked this as an annual event and did our first one two years ago. We love our Veterans and will honor and thank them for making our everyday life possible. We share the same affection for our wonderful community and invite everyone to stop by and have a hot dog and say hello. Its also a great spot to watch the parade.
Alpaca Farm Day -November 7, 2021 AT 12 – 5 PM; 180 Morada Bay Ct, Newport, NC. Activities for kids. Drinks and snacks will also be available for purchase, all proceeds from snacks will be donated to Carteret Collective Marching Band.
Ft. Macon Astronomy Night; Friday, November 12 AT 5:30– 9 PM; Ranger Paul Terry will discuss the night sky and we will have telescopes set up for viewing the heavens. This is a clear weather event and may be canceled due to rain or heavy cloud cover. If you have a telescope feel free to bring it. No pets please.
Basic boating safety class taught by certified U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors; Saturday, November 13 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM; St. Thomas Episcopal Church; 402 Freemason Street Oriental, NC 28571 $25.00 • $10.00 for additional person sharing the textbook; Includes textbook, certificate of completion, wallet card. Persons born in 1988 or later must complete an approved boating education course before operating any vessel propelled by a motor of 10 HP or greater.
Rodney Kemp With Gentle on my Mind - Historical and Humorous Stories about Coastal Carolina - New Bern Historical Society Annual Lore Lecture November 14 at 2 p.m. at Orringer Auditorium, Craven Community College. He will share his stories about his life in Coastal Carolina focusing on the people and events in Craven and Carteret Counties that he remembers fondly from his childhood. Cost is $10 for Historical Society Members, $15 for nonmembers. Reserve your seat online at www.NewBernHistorical.org/tickets or contact the Historical Society office at 252.638.8558. A reception will follow the program.
Glow in the Dark Capture the Flag! Friday, November 19th from 6-8pm at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport ; We will also have music and snacks! This event is open for all 6th-9th grade youth, registration is $5/participant. Don’t wait, register today space is limited. Pre-Registration is required. https://ccpr.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?
Cape Lookout Astronomy Night ; Saturday, November 20, 2021 AT 5:30– 9 p.m.; Harkers Island Visitor Center. Join us as the Crystal Coast Stargazers club lend their expertise and their telescopes for a night of star gazing and planet viewing. Dress for the weather and bring mosquito repellent (in case). Flashlights should have a red lens to protect your night vision. Have a telescope? Bring it along and join us. Bring your own folding chair or a beach blanket/towel to use on the grass. We also request the public to please wear masks, if possible. This is a clear weather event
Carteret County Domestic Violence Program presents Sip, Savor and Shop; November 22 12-3pm; Don't miss the Annual Fundraiser, Sip Savor and Shop to Stop Domestic Violence ! It’s 12-3pm at the Crystal Coast Civic Center and features an amazing fashion show and delicious lunch by Floyd’s 1921 with lots of vendors for shopping! Tickets are $45 and can be purchased on our website C arteretdomesticviolence.com or by visiting the Facebook page, Carteret County Domestic Violence Program. Net proceeds support CCDVP programs including safe temporary emergency shelter, counseling and related services to victims of domestic violence. Events sponsors and silent auction donations are needed. Please contact Debbie Fisher for more information and to donate. Fisherdebbie2@gmail.com or (252) 646-3869.
Christmas Events
MOREHEAD CITY CHRISTMAS EVENTS
December 3rd, the annual Christmas Tree Lighting will take place in Katherine Davis Park beginning at 5pm. Celebrate the Christmas spirit with Mayor Jerry Jones and the Calico Creek Bluegrass Band. For more information, contact Victoria Ward with Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org.
Saturday, December 4th. Breakfast with Santa, hosted by Floyd’s 1921 Restaurant, will offer a chance for families and children to visit and have breakfast with Santa Claus. Reservations are required by calling 252-727-1921. Three seating times are available at 8:30am, 9:30am and 10:30am. Tax and gratuity are not included in ticket price.
December 4 -Chowder and Cheer crawl from noon to 5:30pm. Tickets for this popular event go on sale online each year the beginning of November and sells out in record time!
December 4 -Arts Council of Carteret County will hold their annual Artwalk from noon -5:30pm. A map of participating businesses can be found at www.artscouncilcarteret.org.
December 4 -Crystal Coast Flotilla, featuring boats and other water vessels decorated for the holidays. The flotilla begins at the Morehead City waterfront (Jaycee Park area) at 5:30pm and will sail to Beaufort. Anyone interested in participating can contact the N.C. Maritime Museum at 252-728-2762 by noon on December 4th. There is an entry fee to participate.
Christmas Parade through downtown Morehead City is scheduled to begin at 11a.m. on Saturday, December 11th. The parade starts at the 1700 block of Arendell and continues to 6th Street and Arendell. The parade features floats, cars, trucks, boats, and walkers along with bands and entertainment, as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus in their sleigh. Entry forms can be found at www.downtownmoreheadcity.com or by clicking this link. There is no fee for entry and three awards are given to the top decorated floats.
December 18 - Santa makes another visit to town to see kids big and small. The Morehead City Fire Department will take Santa on a tour in a fire truck through Morehead City beginning at 11am. Contact Alize Proisy, Town of Morehead City Communications Director, at communications@moreheadcitync.org. for more information.
December 31- Downtown Countdown takes place at Big Rock Landing beginning at 5pm. There will be activities for families and children including music, crafts, and face painting while waiting for the crab pot to drop at 6pm. Help the Morehead City Fire Departments countdown to drop the decorated crab pot from their ladder truck and then immediately enjoy a celebration of fireworks that can be seen all along the downtown Morehead City waterfront. Visit Downtown Morehead City businesses during the day for various celebrations. More information available by contacting Victoria Ward at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or Lisa Rueh at lisa@downtownmoreheadcity.com
Arts and Entertainment
Classical piano concert with world-class piano soloist Solomon Eichner at the Old Theater in Oriental on Sunday, 14 November, at 4 PM. Tickets to this concert are $25 and are available in Oriental at Nautical Wheelers, 411 Broad Street, online at www.pamlicomusic.org.
|The North Carolina History Theater in New Bern is very pleased to announce open auditions on November 18 & 20 for Honour, The Musical. This show, about the Spaight-Stanly duel and circumstances surrounding it, was locally written and produced. The musical is presented by North Carolina History Theater in partnership with New Bern Historical Society and Craven Community College. For questions email NorthCarolinaHistoryTheater@gmail.com or call Bill Hand at 252-229-4977.
American Music Festival – Ulysses String Quartet; Nov. 6; 7:30 PM, First Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC
Impressions Gallery New exhibit - Stephen Moore Paintings; From the Mountains to the Sea. Impressions Art Gallery located at 4426 Arendell St., #3, Morehead City NC (next to McQueens Design & Furniture)
Museums, Parks, Aquarium
The North Carolina Aquariums are offering Scholars Grants for the 2021-22 school year. The grants offer funding for Title 1 schools to help with educational opportunities with the aquariums. Applications may be submitted through Sept. 8. Call (252) 247-4003 for information.
Sports
ECHS Marching Mariners 3rd Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser ; November 6th, Hard Start 10 AM (arrive earlier for registration and purchases) Location: Beaufort Club Golf Course, 300 Links Drive, Beaufort NC 28516. Cost: $70 per team member to include golf fees and cart ; Organizer: Dawn Brock (252-342-9980). The Marching Mariners are raising funds not to stay competitive but to grow and participate as a traditional marching band in parades both near and far to continue the legacy of band director Mr. Adams under Mrs. Ashley Wright's leadership.
Government and Civic Meetings
Carteret County Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Commissioners' Boardroom, Administration Building, Second Floor, Courthouse Square in Beaufort. Public comment is allowed at all regular meetings. Board meetings are broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 in Carteret County on the Thursday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) following the Monday board meeting. https://www.carteretcountync.gov/193/County-Commissioners
Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners typically meets on the second Monday of every month at 6:00 pm.
Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Morehead City Town Council meets the second Tuesday of the month at Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., Morehead City Municipal Building, 202 South 8th Street.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council meets in the Town Council Meeting Room at 125 West Fort Macon Road, on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Due to current public health concerns, the Town of Beaufort Board of Commissioners are conducting all meetings virtually via Zoom. Members of the Board of Commissioners participate in the meetings remotely. Members of the public are able to view and listen to all regular meetings and work sessions, as well as have the opportunity to provide public comment. The link to join the meeting may be found on the Board of Commissioners Calendar.
Community Resources
Hope Mission Soup Kitchen is open 7 days a week serving meals to anyone who is hungry and delivering meals for homebound seniors. You can help. Call or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Recovery Homes operates alcohol and drug free transitional residences which foster and promote individual growth and the restoration of meaningful, productive, and spiritual lives. For more information, me or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Mission Thrift Store -1205 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC ; Hope Mission’s Thrift Store provides vouchers for those in need, allowing them to get the things they need at little or no cost. For a list of items our thrift store will accept, please visit the Hope Mission Thrift Store webpage. The store also provides an income that helps to fund the Homeless Shelters, Soup Kitchen and other services provided by Hope Mission. Visit us at www.HopeMissionThriftStore.org
Coastal Pregnancy Care Center (CPCC) is a Christian non-profit offering help and hope to women and men considering their choices in an unplanned pregnancy. The center provides confidential services including free pregnancy testing, free STD testing, abortion education, post abortion care, information on STDs, education on life responsibility skills & community resources. Call to schedule a confidential appointment - (252) 247-2273; cpccenter@hotmail.com ; 4050 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557; HOURS 9:00 – 4:30 Monday – Wednesday; 9:00-5:30 Thursday; 12:30 – 4:30 Friday.
The Salvation Army; 2800 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC - Food Pantry, Clothing/Household Vouchers, Rent & Utilities, Emergency Assistance, Emergency Disaster Services, Christmas Assistance. In addition to our social ministries, The Salvation Army is a Christian Evangelical Church and we hold weekly worship services. For worship times or more information, please contact us today. Phone: 252-726-7147; Email: MoreheadCityNC@uss.salvationarmy.org
Carteret County Health Department will provide a no-cost additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement, but participants must bring documentation of their first and second vaccinations in order to receive the additional shot. Call (252) 728-8550, option 2, to make an appointment.
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department has opened a brand-new, 10,000 square foot dog park. The park is located inside Rotary Park at 2200 Mayberry Loop Road, Morehead City, NC. The park is divided into 2 sections; a large dog section, and a small dog section. There are certain rules that must be followed. Click here to view our rules.
OCEAN — Carteret County residents and businesses have an opportunity to help the N.C. Coastal Federation rebuild coastal habitat by donating oyster shells. The NCCF is asking for donations of oyster shells to the federation’s recycling program. Once collected, the federation works with partners to return the shells to the water, where they provide new habitat for fish and shellfish. In Carteret County, the federation is accepting shells at the NCCF headquarters at 3609 Highway 24 in the Ocean community. A complete list of coastwide recycling sites is available at the website nccoast.org/project/oyster-shell-recycling-program/.
