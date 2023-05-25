Community Calendar – May 25, 2023 Edition
Arts and Entertainment
Impressions Art Gallery – Two Year Celebration- Saturday, May 27 from 3-6 p.m. 4426 Arendell St #3, Morehead City. Next to McQueens Furniture. 252-499-9226
Join the Carteret Community Sunshine Band on Friday night May 26, 6:30PM at Fort Macon for a night of American Music. In Honor of those who served, Memorial Day, and American musical heritage the band will perform a variety of American folk tunes, marches, and pieces that celebrate our great country!
Sidewalk by the Sea Project -May 27 (rain date June 3). Carteret County Cooperative Extension Program (Empowering Youth & their Families) is providing funds for the supplies necessary to conduct a sidewalk painting project. The project is designed to encourage improved communication between middle school students and their parents/guardians. The shared art experience will serve as the closing celebration for the spring cohort and will be held at the Parks & Rec Center, Morehead City. Volunteer artists are needed for this event. Children will start painting around 9:30 am. If you would like to volunteer to guide the students contact via email Penny Evans or Beverly Snowden at artscouncilcarteret@gmail.com.
A SwanFest free concert will be Sunday, May 28, in downtown Swansboro. Will and Tony Show will be on the Pug Pavilion Stage at 5 p.m.
2023 Old Homes Tour Features Artist Larry Dean - Join the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery on June 10 from 4:00-6:00 pm to welcome artist Larry Dean. Dean is the featured artist for June and July, as well as the Beaufort Historical Association’s featured artist for the 62nd Annual Old Homes Tour. Dean learned the ropes of being an Old Homes Tour Featured Artist in 2014 when his paintings were last shown. Read more about the artist. The tour will be held on June 23 & 24, 2023, from 10:00a-4:00p each day. Click here for details and to purchase tickets.
Unknown Tongues – Friday, June 16, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Summer Concert Series; Fort Macon State Park.Make sure to bring a chair, water, and sunscreen if needed. Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
Downtown Morehead City- Alive at Five Concert Series- June 23- Bounce Party Band; July 21- Liquid Pleasure; August 18- The Powell Brothers; September 14- Band of Oz; October 12- The Embers
Unveiling the Captivating Musical Extravaganza: " The Wedding Singer" opens on June 30th at 7pm at West Carteret High School and runs for a limited engagement until July 8th at 2pm. Tickets are available for purchase online through www.carteretcommunitytheatre.com or by calling the box office at 252-544-5838.
Museums, Parks, Aquarium
Fort Macon State Park will offer Beach Scavenger Hunt on May 26 at 10 a.m. Fort Macon State Park is at 2303 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach. Call (252) 726-3775 for information.
Fort Macon State Park will host Cannon Day on May 27 with demonstrations at various times beginning at 10:30 a.m. Fort Macon State Park is at 2303 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach. Call (252) 72
Fort Macon State Park will offer a Small Arms Demonstration on June 3, 4, 10, 11, 18, 24 and 25, at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. each day. Fort Macon State Park is at 2303 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach. Call (252) 726-3775 for information.
The Natural Side of Fort Macon will be presented on June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, at 10 a.m. each day. Fort Macon State Park is at 2303 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach. Call (252) 726-3775 for information
Fort Macon State Park will host Turtle Talk – a look at the sea turtle – on June 2 at 10 a.m. The park is at 2303 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach.
Sports
Big Sky Bravery 5K and 10K Saturday, May 27th. Emerald Isle. A wonderful cause supporting our active duty military! Sign up and support today!
https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/EmeraldIsle/BigSkyBraveryTrot
Tri for Fun Multi-sport Youth Event- Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Morehead City Sports Center, 701 N. 35th St. A family fun event to encourage youth to participate in a triathlon and have fun! Open to ages 5-15. Age 5-8 group at 8:30 a.m.; age 9-11 group at 9:15 a.m. and age 12-15 group at 9:50 a.m. Advance race training will be provided and there will be support for special needs. Register at https://www.trisignup.com/Race/NC/MoreheadCity/TriforFunJuniorTriathlon. More information – joshuastoufflet@gmail.com
Swansboro Parks and Recreation Department - https://swansboro.recdesk.com/.
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department – www.moreheadcitync.org
Beach Run Series - Registration is now open for the 2023 Beach Run Series. Join us for a fun, family event on Atlantic Beach. All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate in a One Mile, 5K or 10K run. Check in between 5:15-6:16PM and all races begin promptly at 6:30PM. Atlantic Beach Circle 207 W. Atlantic Blvd. Register for all races at once OR individual dates listed. Tuesday May 9; Tuesday May 23; Thursday June 8; Thursday June 22; Thursday July 20; Tuesday August 3; Tuesday August 17*; *One Mile & 5K only - followed by awards . https://ccpr.recdesk.com/Community/Program?category=1
Adult Co-ed Beach Volleyball - Adult Coed Beach Volleyball team registration is now open (must be 18 or older to participate). Games will be played Monday and Wednesday nights beginning mid-May at the Atlantic Beach circle. Get your team together (must be a combo of men & women) and register today. Contact: AnMarie Ivester at anmarie.ivester@carteretcountync.gov with questions. https://ccpr.recdesk.com/Community/Program?category=2
Karate Class for Everyone- CCPR and GrandMaster Dong's Martial Arts have teamed up to offer Beginner Karate Program for children and adults at Western Park in Cape Carteret. Mondays and Wednesdays at 4:00-4:40 p.m. (Children) and 5:00-5:45 p.m.(Family) .Tuesdays and Thursdays 4:00-4:40p.m. To register call 252-222-0444 or enroll online at www.CapeCarteretKarate.com. Sign up today!
Government and Civic Meetings
Carteret County Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Commissioners' Boardroom, Administration Building, Second Floor, Courthouse Square in Beaufort. Public comment is allowed at all regular meetings. Board meetings are broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 in Carteret County on the Thursday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) following the Monday board meeting. https://www.carteretcountync.gov/193/County-Commissioners
Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners typically meets on the second Monday of every month at 6:00 pm.
Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Morehead City Town Council meets the second Tuesday of the month at Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., Morehead City Municipal Building, 202 South 8th Street.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council meets in the Town Council Meeting Room at 125 West Fort Macon Road, on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Town of Beaufort Board of Commissioners meets the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m.These meetings are live streamed on the Town's Facebook page. The Board of Commissioner Agendas and Minutes, once approved, are available via the meeting link in the calendar section of the website or by visiting the Agendas & Minutes page.
Community Resources
Hope Mission Soup Kitchen is open 7 days a week serving meals to anyone who is hungry and delivering meals for homebound seniors. You can help. Call or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Recovery Homes operates alcohol and drug free transitional residences which foster and promote individual growth and the restoration of meaningful, productive, and spiritual lives. For more information, me or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Mission Thrift Store -1205 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC; Hope Mission’s Thrift Store provides vouchers for those in need, allowing them to get the things they need at little or no cost. For a list of items our thrift store will accept, please visit the Hope Mission Thrift Store webpage. The store also provides an income that helps to fund the Homeless Shelters, Soup Kitchen and other services provided by Hope Mission. Visit us at www.HopeMissionThriftStore.org
Coastal Pregnancy Care Center (CPCC) is a Christian non-profit offering help and hope to women and men considering their choices in an unplanned pregnancy. The center provides confidential services including free pregnancy testing, free STD testing, abortion education, post abortion care, information on STDs, education on life responsibility skills & community resources. Call to schedule a confidential appointment - (252) 247-2273; cpccenter@hotmail.com ; 4050 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557; Hours: 9:00 – 4:30 Monday – Wednesday; 9:00-5:30 Thursday; 12:30 – 4:30 Friday.
The Salvation Army; 2800 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC - Food Pantry, Clothing/Household Vouchers, Rent & Utilities, Emergency Assistance, Emergency Disaster Services, Christmas Assistance. In addition to our social ministries, The Salvation Army is a Christian Evangelical Church and we hold weekly worship services. For worship times or more information, please contact us today. Phone: 252-726-7147; Email: MoreheadCityNC@uss.salvationarmy.org
Carteret County Health Department will provide a no-cost additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement, but participants must bring documentation of their first and second vaccinations in order to receive the additional shot. Call (252) 728-8550, option 2, to make an appointment.
OCEAN — Carteret County residents and businesses have an opportunity to help the N.C. Coastal Federation rebuild coastal habitat by donating oyster shells. The NCCF is asking for donations of oyster shells to the federation’s recycling program. Once collected, the federation works with partners to return the shells to the water, where they provide new habitat for fish and shellfish. In Carteret County, the federation is accepting shells at the NCCF headquarters at 3609 Highway 24 in the Ocean community. A complete list of coastwide recycling sites is available at the website nccoast.org/project/oyster-shell-recycling-program/.
Below is a list of some Carteret County charities that can always use a helping hand, whether that hand is writing a check or showing up to pitch in.
· American Music Festival, 252-728-6152.
· American Red Cross, Greenville, 252-637-3405.
· Atlantic House, Morehead City, 252-648-8505.
· Beaufort Historical Association, 252-728-5225.
· Bogue Banks Public Library, Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4660.
· Boys and Girls Clubs of Coastal Carolina Inc., Morehead City, 252-222-3007.
· Boy Scouts of America, Croatan Trails District, 252-659-2530.
· Broad Street Clinic, Morehead City, 252-726-4562.
· Camp Albemarle camping and retreat ministry opportunities, Newport, 252-726-4848.
· Carteret Community Foundation, 252-240-0011.
· Carteret County Council for Women, www.cccwomen.org.
· Cape Lookout National Seashore, Harkers Island, 252-728-2250.
· Carteret Literacy Council, 252-808-2020.
· Carteret Community College, Morehead City, 252-222-6000.
· Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, 252-726-2336.
· Carteret County Partnership for Children, Morehead City, 252-727-0440.
· Carteret County Public Library, Beaufort, 252-728-2050.
· Carteret County Public School Foundation, 252-728-4583.
· Carteret County Humane Society, 252-247-7744.
· Carteret County Veterans Office, 252-728-8440.
· Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, carteretltra.org.
· Carteret Warriors for Recovery, Morehead City, cw4r.org or email carteretwarriors4recovery@gmail.com.
· Carteret Health Care Foundation, Morehead City, 252-808-6336.
· COACH Hope, Morehead City, 252-732-4522.
· Coastal Carolina Center for Women’s Ministries, Newport, 252-764-0722.
· Coastal Community Action Inc., Newport, 252-223-1630.
· Coastal Pregnancy Care Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2273.
· Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, Harkers Island, 252-728-1500.
· Core Sound Carvers Decoy Guild, 252-838-8818.
· Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, Newport, 252-223-2111.
· Crystal Coast Hospice House, Morehead City, 252-808-2244.
· Downtown Morehead City Revitalization Association, 252-808-0440.
· Down East Library, Otway, 252-728-1333.
· Family Promise, 252-222-0019.
· Friends of Fort Macon, 252-354-5132.
· Foundation for Shackleford Horses, 252-728-6308.
· Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 252-726-3775.
· Hand 2 Hand, Smyrna, 703-732-4793.
· The History Museum of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-247-7533.
· Hope for the Warriors, 877-246-7349.
· Hope Mission, Morehead City, 252-240-2359.
· Hospice of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-808-6085.
· Island Cat Allies, 252-354-7780.
· Jeremiah 33:3 Ministries of North Carolina Down East community thrift store, 252-418-0103.
· La Leche League of Carteret County, 252-622-4950.
· Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2626.
· Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort ministry and outreach, 252-241-3691.
· Martha’s Mission, Morehead City, 252-726-1717.
· Matthew 25 Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Newport, 252-223-4231.
· Meals on Wheels, 252-241-4292.
· N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4003.
· N.C. Coastal Federation, Ocean, 252-393-8185.
· N.C. Maritime Museum, Beaufort, 252-728-7317.
· N.C. Seafood Festival, Morehead City, 252-726-6273.
· Newport Public Library 252-223-5108.
· Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, Newport, 252- 240-1200.
· Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret County, 252-726-7925.
· Project Christmas Cheer, 252-247-7275.
· Protectors of Homeless Pets of Carteret County, Emerald Isle, 252-723-0319.
· Queen Street Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2213, Beaufort, N.C. 28516.
· The Salvation Army, Morehead City, 252-726-7147.
· Station Club, Morehead City, 252-240-1022.
· Second Blessings Community Outreach and Thrift Store, 252-726-7921.
· St. James Thrift Shop, Newport, 252-223-3186.
· Take A Kid Fishing Foundation, Inc., Morehead City, 252-808-8303, www.takf.org.
· Webb Library, Morehead City, 252-726-3012.
· Western Carteret Public Library, Cape Carteret, 252-393-6500.
· Wounded Warriors Project, Fayetteville office, 910-487-0116.
Send information to cheryl@thenewstimes.com to be listed.
