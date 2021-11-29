Community Calendar – November 26, 2021 Edition
Community
East Carteret High School Red Cross blood drive ; Beaufort, NC – The East Carteret High School health sciences program will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 12:00 to 5:00 pm at ECHS, in the Ellen Sprinkle Piner Auditorium. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative, and A negative. For more information or to schedule an appointment to donate, call (252) 728-3514, or sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org.
December events at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort, located at 315 Front St. along the downtown waterfront.
Bland Simpson book signing, Dec. 2, 6 p.m. Celebrated writer Bland Simpson, his wife and creative partner Ann Cary Simpson and professional photographer Scott Taylor will be at the N.C. Maritime Museum December 2 for a book signing and presentation of their new book, "North Carolina: Land of Water, Land of Sky." The presentation starts at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a book signing and reception from 7 to 8 p.m. Admission is free; however, seating is limited and reservations are required. To reserve a spot, visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com. For the book signing, copies of "North Carolina: Land of Water, Land of Sky" must be pre-purchased online via the form on the event listing, over the phone from the Museum Shop or in-person at the event. Books available that evening will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-purchased books will be available for pickup at the event.
History of Santa Claus; Dec. 3, 11 a.m. Join Associate Curator Christine Brin for a presentation about everyone's favorite jolly ol' elf! This informational presentation takes a look at the way that the legend of Santa has evolved over the last 1,500 years and touch on Santa's support crew: Mrs. Claus, the reindeer and elves. (The presentation is family-friendly and does not question the existence of Santa.) The free program will be held in the museum’s auditorium and simulcast via Facebook and Zoom. Registration is not required for the in-person program. To register for the Zoom program, go to ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
Carolina Maritime Model Society Meeting; Dec. 4, 2 p.m. The Carolina Maritime Model Society exists to promote the production of high-quality ship models and encourage members and the public to participate in a craft that is as old as shipbuilding itself. The group meets monthly in the museum auditorium. Meetings are open to the public, and the December meeting includes an auction of models and materials.
Crystal Coast Christmas Flotilla; Dec. 4, 5:30 p.m. Join the Friends of the Maritime Museum for the 2021 Crystal Coast Christmas Flotilla. Yachts, oars, kayaks and commercial vessels decorated for the season can be seen at 5:30 p.m. on the Morehead City waterfront and at 6:15 p.m. on the Beaufort waterfront. The Friends are hosting a Viewing Party for members and guests on the Harborside Park deck beginning at 5:30 p.m. Individual tickets are $60 per person and include hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine. Boats may register to participate in the Flotilla by phone (252.728.2762) or email brent@maritimefriends.org until noon on Saturday, December 4. There is no registration fee. For more information, call the Friends office at 252-728-2762.
Beaufort's Dolphins; Dec. 9, 11 a.m. Join Museum Natural Science Curator Keith Rittmaster for an informal discussion about the biology, behavior, and conservation issues affecting "Beaufort’s Dolphins." Bottlenose dolphins occur in Beaufort year-round but they’re not the same individuals and we’re learning a lot from photo-ID and stranding response. The free program is part of the museum’s Maritime Heritage Series, informal lectures held in the museum’s auditorium and simulcast via Facebook and Zoom. Registration is not required for the in-person program. To register for the Zoom program, go to ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
Boating Safety; Dec. 9, 6 p.m. Learn about boating safely during “Introducing Basic Navigation” with Americas Boating Club – Crystal Coast/Fort Macon Sail & Power Squadron in the museum auditorium. For information or reservations, email searenity38@gmail.com or call 252-659-2742.
Introduction to Wooden Boat Building; Dec. 11-12. Explore the art of boat building from start to finish during a two-day, hands-on course at the North Carolina Maritime Museum’s Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center. The course begins with the design and lofting of boats and moves on to the setup, steam bending and different methods of creating the backbone of small boats. Additional topics include how to make planking systems, both carvel and lap strake, and all the appropriate fastening systems. By the end of the course, students will have the knowledge and skill to choose a design and style of boat to build on their own and the confidence to take on the job. Course fee is $170 ($153 for Friends of the Museum). Course size is limited, and advance registration is required. For more information or to register, call 252-504-7758.
U.S. Live-Saving Service Operations in North Carolina; Dec. 15, 11 a.m. Join Associate Museum Curator Benjamin Wunderly to explore the history of the United States Life-Saving Service in North Carolina. The small crews of this service, the predecessor to the United States Coast Guard, rescued hundreds of sailors in a time when most people traveled by water. The free program is part of the museum’s Maritime Heritage Series, informal lectures held in the museum’s auditorium and simulcast via Facebook and Zoom. Registration is not required for the in-person program. To register for the Zoom program, go to ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
2021 John Costlow Christmas Train Show; Dec. 17-19, varying times. The museum will be home to the 27th annual John Costlow Christmas Train Show this year. The annual show offers a glimpse into the past with antique working model trains and model trains of all sizes. The annual train show will be set up in the museum auditorium and open to the public Dec. 17 from 4 to 8 p.m., Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The model train layouts will include a variety of items of interest to railroad enthusiasts of all ages, ranging from simple circles traditionally found around the Christmas tree to more elaborate systems. Each display has been carefully designed by the owner or operator to appeal to those just beginning this hobby and others who have had a lifetime interest in model railroading. Admission is free. Any donations go to the Beaufort Lions Club, who will be assisting with this year’s show. Children ages 12 and younger will need to be accompanied by an adult.
Christmas Events
Santa Claus will be arriving at the Beaufort waterfront at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26 by firetruck. You can visit him in his workshop that day and on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or on Sunday, Nov. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. Other dates he will be available are Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19. So there is plenty time to see him and to get on his nice list.
The Emerald Isle Christmas Parade ; Saturday, November 27th, at 2 p.m. The parade will be held along NC 58 through the middle of the town.
The Ninth Annual Gingerbread Festival takes place Dec. 3-5 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. The festival is a three-day, family fun, holiday event that benefits SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House. For more information, please contact Kay Coole, 252-808-2244, or email Kay.coole@cchhnc.org .
Atlantic Beach “Light Up the Night” Christmas Parade. Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. The parade route begins at the Atlantic Beach, NC Town Park and heads East toward the Circle. The Parade will enter the Circle on West Drive.
Carteret County Girl Scouts would love to invite you to the Festive Family Fun Night on Friday, December 3rd from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church in Morehead City (900 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557). This event will feature a silent auction filled with many great items to make your Christmas shopping so much easier! While you browse the auction items like fishing poles and gift certificates to RollerLand and Altitude, your children can decorate a festive holiday ornament. Refreshments and hot cocoa for everyone. Before the night is over, Santa will make his way from the North Pole to visit all the good little boys and girls at the event! For questions please contact the event director, Regina Messina, at (949) 813-6406.
Newport Christmas Parade - Sunday December 5th at 3pm, in downtown Newport. The parade route will start at Johnson St, onto Howard Blvd and end at Verdun St. Following the parade, at the Newport Community Park, the town will hold their annual tree lighting.
Christmas in the Cape- December 5, 2021; Cape Carteret Community Park 104 Dolphin Street, Cape Carteret, NC 28584; 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM; Tree lighting, Holiday Market, Food Trucks, Music, Kids Crafts, and fun for the whole family!
Downeast Christmas Parade will be held in Otway, December 12th at 2 p.m. The parade will be on Gillikin Road. Register for the parade at otwayparade@gmail.com.
Olde Beaufort Farmer’s Market Olde-Fashioned Holiday Market- Saturday, December 18th from 4 until 8 in the evening.
The Crystal Coast Choral Society will present “A Gift for the Season” as its Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m., at Swansboro United Methodist Church, and on Sunday Dec. 19, at 3 p.m., at All Saints Anglican Church in Newport. The concert will feature Handel, Hagenberg, Cohen and others. The concert is free; however, donations will be gratefully received. Audience members are required to wear facemasks, which will be available at the door. Call (910) 358- 2997 for more information.
MOREHEAD CITY CHRISTMAS EVENTS
December 3rd, the annual Christmas Tree Lighting will take place in Katherine Davis Park beginning at 5pm. Celebrate the Christmas spirit with Mayor Jerry Jones and the Calico Creek Bluegrass Band. For more information, contact Victoria Ward with Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org.
Saturday, December 4th. Breakfast with Santa, hosted by Floyd’s 1921 Restaurant, will offer a chance for families and children to visit and have breakfast with Santa Claus. Reservations are required by calling 252-727-1921. Three seating times are available at 8:30am, 9:30am and 10:30am. Tax and gratuity are not included in ticket price.
December 4 -Chowder and Cheer crawl from noon to 5:30pm. Tickets for this popular event go on sale online each year the beginning of November and sells out in record time!
December 4 -Arts Council of Carteret County will hold their annual Artwalk from noon -5:30pm. A map of participating businesses can be found at www.artscouncilcarteret.org.
December 4 -Crystal Coast Flotilla, featuring boats and other water vessels decorated for the holidays. The flotilla begins at the Morehead City waterfront (Jaycee Park area) at 5:30pm and will sail to Beaufort. Anyone interested in participating can contact the N.C. Maritime Museum at 252-728-2762 by noon on December 4th. There is an entry fee to participate.
The annual Christmas Parade through downtown Morehead City is scheduled to begin at 11a.m. on Saturday, December 11th. The parade starts at the 1700 block of Arendell and continues to 6th Street and Arendell. The parade features floats, cars, trucks, boats, and walkers along with bands and entertainment, as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus in their sleigh. Entry forms can be found at www.downtownmoreheadcity.com or by clicking this link. There is no fee for entry and three awards are given to the top decorated floats.
December 18 - Santa makes another visit to town to see kids big and small. The Morehead City Fire Department will take Santa on a tour in a fire truck through Morehead City beginning at 11am. Contact Alize Proisy, Town of Morehead City Communications Director, at communications@moreheadcitync.org. for more information.
December 31- Downtown Countdown takes place at Big Rock Landing beginning at 5pm. There will be activities for families and children including music, crafts, and face painting while waiting for the crab pot to drop at 6pm. Help the Morehead City Fire Departments countdown to drop the decorated crab pot from their ladder truck and then immediately enjoy a celebration of fireworks that can be seen all along the downtown Morehead City waterfront. Visit Downtown Morehead City businesses during the day for various celebrations. More information available by contacting Victoria Ward at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or Lisa Rueh at lisa@downtownmoreheadcity.com
Arts and Entertainment
Impressions Gallery New exhibit - Stephen Moore Paintings; From the Mountains to the Sea. Impressions Art Gallery located at 4426 Arendell St., #3, Morehead City NC (next to McQueens Design & Furniture)
Museums, Parks, Aquarium
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department has opened a brand-new, 10,000 square foot dog park. The park is located inside Rotary Park at 2200 Mayberry Loop Road, Morehead City, NC. The park is divided into 2 sections; a large dog section, and a small dog section. There are certain rules that must be followed. Click here to view our rules.
Sports
Barre Fitness - The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department offers a fitness class called Barre Fitness. This program is offered Tuesdays at 5:30 PM as well as Thursdays at 9:00AM. There will be no classes on 11/11 (Veteran’s Day), November 16th, and 11/25 (Thanksgiving). Class-goers need to bring water, a yoga mat or towel is optional. This class is a hybrid of Yoga, Pilates, and Ballet Flexibility and will consist of stretching/strengthening of all major muscle groups, creating lean and long muscles without bulk, and strengthening abdominal and back muscles improving balance and back pain. Barre is a healthy challenge for all ages. For more information contact Victoria Ward at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-5083.
Total Body Workout - Total Body Workout Classes are offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at a cost of $8.00/class. All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). For more info on this program, please contact our office at 252-726-5083.
Gentle Morning Yoga - A one-hour yoga practice focusing on deep stretch and flowing movement to help you rise and shine. We’ll focus on gentle stretching and strengthening to wake up the muscles to get you ready for the day. Open to all ability levels and ages! Participants will need to bring their own mat. Class will be held on Tuesday mornings at the Morehead City Recreation Center. Cost: $10 drop-in | $25 for 4 classes | $50 for 8 classes (all classes that month). Classes are taught by Megan Barber in the exercise classroom at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). For more information about any of these programs, please contact our office at 252-726-5083. You can also reach out to Megan directly at mpbarber20@gmail.com
Relaxed Fit Yoga - A one-hour practice providing stretch and strengthening in a laid-back atmosphere. This practice helps tone muscle, optimize balance, and increase flexibility. Open to all ability levels and ages! Class goers will need to bring their own mat. Class will be held on Thursday evenings at 6:15 pm beginning October 7th at the Morehead City Recreation Center. Cost: $10 drop-in | $25 for 4 classes | $50 for 8 classes (all classes that month). Classes are taught by Megan Barber in the exercise classroom at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). For more information about any of these programs, please contact our office at 252-726-5083. You can also reach out to Megan directly at mpbarber20@gmail.com
Morehead City Recreation Center:
Pro-rated Annual Fitness Pass Through December 31, 2021
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registration for 2021 annual fitness passes. These facility usage fees are approved by the Morehead City Council and are valid for a calendar year (Nov. 1- Dec. 31). A valid ID must be presented during the facility pass purchase. Rates are listed below:
Youth (under 16): City Resident - $10 Non-Resident - $20 *gymnasium only usage*
Young Adult (aged 16 -17): City Resident - $10 Non-Resident - $25
Adult (18 & Older): City Resident - $20 Non-Resident - $40
Senior Citizen (62 & older): City Resident - $15 Non-Resident - $25
Family: City Resident - $35 Non-Resident - $65
Class Pass Only: $5 annually (not necessary if you purchase an annual fitness pass)
* A family facility usage fees pass is limited to related family members living in a household (single residence). * The Daily use fee is $7.00. Daily fees do not accumulate toward the annual facility usage fees pass. Please call Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department with any questions: 252-726-5083.
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department will be closed for Veteran's Day, 11/11/21, as well as Thanksgiving 11/25/21-11/28/21.
Recreation Center Hours
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department has begun expanded our Recreation Center hours. The hours are as follows:
Monday-Friday:
8:00am-8:00pm
Saturdays: 8:00am-12:00pm
Government and Civic Meetings
Carteret County Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Commissioners' Boardroom, Administration Building, Second Floor, Courthouse Square in Beaufort. Public comment is allowed at all regular meetings. Board meetings are broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 in Carteret County on the Thursday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) following the Monday board meeting. https://www.carteretcountync.gov/193/County-Commissioners
Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners typically meets on the second Monday of every month at 6:00 pm.
Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Morehead City Town Council meets the second Tuesday of the month at Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., Morehead City Municipal Building, 202 South 8th Street.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council meets in the Town Council Meeting Room at 125 West Fort Macon Road, on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Due to current public health concerns, the Town of Beaufort Board of Commissioners are conducting all meetings virtually via Zoom. Members of the Board of Commissioners participate in the meetings remotely. Members of the public are able to view and listen to all regular meetings and work sessions, as well as have the opportunity to provide public comment. The link to join the meeting may be found on the Board of Commissioners Calendar.
Community Resources
Hope Mission Soup Kitchen is open 7 days a week serving meals to anyone who is hungry and delivering meals for homebound seniors. You can help. Call or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Recovery Homes operates alcohol and drug free transitional residences which foster and promote individual growth and the restoration of meaningful, productive, and spiritual lives. For more information, me or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Mission Thrift Store -1205 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC ; Hope Mission’s Thrift Store provides vouchers for those in need, allowing them to get the things they need at little or no cost. For a list of items our thrift store will accept, please visit the Hope Mission Thrift Store webpage. The store also provides an income that helps to fund the Homeless Shelters, Soup Kitchen and other services provided by Hope Mission. Visit us at www.HopeMissionThriftStore.org
Coastal Pregnancy Care Center (CPCC) is a Christian non-profit offering help and hope to women and men considering their choices in an unplanned pregnancy. The center provides confidential services including free pregnancy testing, free STD testing, abortion education, post abortion care, information on STDs, education on life responsibility skills & community resources. Call to schedule a confidential appointment - (252) 247-2273; cpccenter@hotmail.com ; 4050 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557; HOURS 9:00 – 4:30 Monday – Wednesday; 9:00-5:30 Thursday; 12:30 – 4:30 Friday.
The Salvation Army; 2800 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC - Food Pantry, Clothing/Household Vouchers, Rent & Utilities, Emergency Assistance, Emergency Disaster Services, Christmas Assistance. In addition to our social ministries, The Salvation Army is a Christian Evangelical Church and we hold weekly worship services. For worship times or more information, please contact us today. Phone: 252-726-7147; Email: MoreheadCityNC@uss.salvationarmy.org
Carteret County Health Department will provide a no-cost additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement, but participants must bring documentation of their first and second vaccinations in order to receive the additional shot. Call (252) 728-8550, option 2, to make an appointment.
OCEAN — Carteret County residents and businesses have an opportunity to help the N.C. Coastal Federation rebuild coastal habitat by donating oyster shells. The NCCF is asking for donations of oyster shells to the federation’s recycling program. Once collected, the federation works with partners to return the shells to the water, where they provide new habitat for fish and shellfish. In Carteret County, the federation is accepting shells at the NCCF headquarters at 3609 Highway 24 in the Ocean community. A complete list of coastwide recycling sites is available at the website nccoast.org/project/oyster-shell-recycling-program/.
