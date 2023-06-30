Community Calendar – June 30, 2023 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com
****
Atlantic Beach July Fourth Fireworks- 9:00 p.m.; Atlantic Beach Circle; 115 Atlantic Blvd. Join us for live music by Robert McDuffy from 7 – 9 p.m. at The Circle on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Afterward, fireworks will begin promptly at 9 p.m. The fireworks are set off from the beachfront and can be seen all throughout town.
Independence Day in Morehead City; On Tuesday, July 4th, The Main Event Band will be performing at Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard Street, from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. Food trucks will be on site selling delicious food and drinks. Starting around 9 p.m., fireworks will bloom over the downtown Morehead City waterfront, offering a spectacular display at dusk.
The Western Carteret Fireworks Celebration will be on July 3. Events kick-off at 5 p.m. with entertainment by Will & Tony at Mac Daddy’s. A concert by Heart Stop will follow the fireworks. Parking will be available at Western Park, at 259 Old NC-58 in Cedar Point.
Swansboro Parks and Recreation Department will host a fireworks display for Independence Day on July 3. As part of the event, the Tams will provide entertainment downtown.
Enjoy a Glorious Fourth at Tryon Palace in New Bern for Independence Day, July 4. Events, including a reading of the Declaration of Independence, festivities, demonstrations, Fife & Drum Corps performances and firing of the muskets are planned from 9 a.m. until noon. Admission is free. Call (800) 767-1560 for information.
Fort Macon State Park will host Cannon Day on July 4 with demonstrations at various times beginning at 10:30 a.m. Fort Macon State Park is at 2303 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach. Call (252) 726-3775 for information
Crystal Coast Stargazers will lead an astronomy program at Fort Macon State Park on July 21 at 9 p.m. Fort Macon State Park is at 2303 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach. Call (252) 726-3775 for information.
The Morehead City chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America will be hosting a car show on the Morehead City waterfront on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event is free to attend and will be located at Ottis Landing (Big Rock Landing) on Shepard Street between 8th to 9th streets. The show is open to all AACA Special Interest and Modified Classes of autos manufactured from 1900 to 2002. Judging will start at 11:00 a.m. and show winner presentations will be at 2:30 p.m. Pre-registration is $20 per vehicle and $30 on the day of the show. Registration forms and questions regarding the club or car show should be addressed to Pat Tyson at 919-413-2138 or tyson.pat@gmail.com
Arts and Entertainment
The Fort Macon State Park Summer Concerts in the Fort continues on Friday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m. with a 90-minute show by Southern Hellcats. Bring a folding chair, food and drinks (no alcohol) but no pets. Call (252) 726-3775 for information.
Arts Council Workshops ; 1702 Arendell St, Morehead City; July 7-8 - Texture Acrylic Turtle Painting; July 21-23 - Innovate: Experience the Impact of Texture; August 2 - Rock Painting; August 5 - Abstraction: The Art of Playing; August 9, 16, 23 and 30 - Innovate: Find Your Creative Voice; September 2 - Loosen Up and Paint; September 15 and 16 - Innovate: Inducing Abstraction in Landscape Painting; September 29 and 30 - Having Fun with Watercolor Techniques; November 11 and 12 - Painting In a Series. www.artscouncilcarteret.org
"Faces of Vietnam" Photography Exhibit; The public is invited to celebrate our veterans at a special photography show that opens this weekend "The Faces of Vietnam: A Veteran's Legacy" by veteran Tom McCabe. The exhibit will be at the Carolina Artist Gallery and runs from June 22 until July 8. The opening reception will be held this coming Saturday, June 24, from 4:00-6:00 pm at the gallery located at the Arts Council of Carteret County, 1702 Arendell Street, Morehead City. Refreshments and special recognitions are planned.
Downtown Morehead City- Alive at Five Concert Series- June 23- Bounce Party Band; July 21- Liquid Pleasure; August 18- The Powell Brothers; September 14- Band of Oz; October 12- The Embers
Museums, Parks, Aquarium
Fort Macon State Park will host a Bird Hike on July 3 and 17 at 9 a.m. each day. Fort Macon State Park is at 2303 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach. Call (252) 726-3775 for information.
Cape Lookout National Seashore offers Horse Watching Walking Tours of Shackleford Banks. Join the park ranger who monitors the wild horses for a glimpse into their world. Call (252) 728-2250 for information.
Fort Macon State Park will offer the program, Ouch! Things that might Bite or Sting, on July 21 at 10 a.m. The Park is at 2303 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach. Call (252) 726-3775 for information
Fort Macon State Park will offer Beach Scavenger Hunt on July 14 at 10 a.m. Fort Macon State Park is at 2303 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach. Call (252) 726-3775.
Fort Macon State Park will offer Kid’s Corner on July 11 at 10 a.m. Fort Macon State Park is at 2303 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach. Call (252) 726-3775 for information.
Sports
Beach Run Series - Registration is now open for the 2023 Beach Run Series. Join us for a fun, family event on Atlantic Beach. All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate in a One Mile, 5K or 10K run. Check in between 5:15-6:16PM and all races begin promptly at 6:30PM. Atlantic Beach Circle 207 W. Atlantic Blvd. Register for all races at once OR individual dates listed. Tuesday May 9; Tuesday May 23; Thursday June 8; Thursday June 22; Thursday July 20; Tuesday August 3; Tuesday August 17*; *One Mile & 5K only - followed by awards . https://ccpr.recdesk.com/Community/Program?category=1
Swansboro Parks and Recreation Department - https://swansboro.recdesk.com/.
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department – www.moreheadcitync.org
June 2023 - July 2023.
Shevans Park Splash Pad - The Shevans park splash pad is now open for the summer. The hours are 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. There is no fee to use the splash pad. For more information, please contact 252-726-5083 ext. 701.
Teen Weightlifting Course -Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring a summer weight lifting program for teens ages 16-18. The Course will take place from July 12th - August 16th on Wednesdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Morehead City Recreation Center. The cost is $50. Participants must have a membership at the Morehead City Recreation Center. For more information, email Victoria.Ward@MoreheadCityNC.org .
Open-Play Pickleball -We are excited to offer Open Play Pickleball on our renovated gym floors. The sessions are open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9:00-12:00PM and Tuesday, Thursday 9:00-11:00a.m. Nets, paddles and balls are provided. All players must have a day pass or annual pass. For more information, contact 252-726-5083 ext. 701.
Youth Tennis Camps - The Parks and Recreation Department is having their annual Summer Tennis camps once again with coach Mary Marino. There will be 3 different levels of camps, Level 1 is for the beginner tennis player, Level 2 is for the intermediate player, and level 3 is the advanced level of play. For level 1 and 2 there are 3 different age groups ranging from ages 8-14 and level 3 is age groups 13-18. Sign-up at the Recreation center or online at http://moreheadcity.recdesk.com/community/program For more information, contact Deylan Buntyn at Deylan.Buntyn@moreheadcitync.org.
Basketball For All Abilities - Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department sponsor basketball for all abilities on Wednesdays from 4:00-5:00pm at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center for anyone with disabilities. This is open to all ages with a focus on learning basic basketball skills while doing fun drills and light conditioning. The Recreation Center program is from January-June. Basketball for all abilities will resume August 16th . For more information, contact Deylan Buntyn at 252-726-5083 ext. 703 or email Deylan.Buntyn@MoreheadCityNC.org .
Junior Golf League - Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department is offering a summer junior golf league. There will be a female and male division for ages 10-18. This league focuses on technique, rules, and golf etiquette while practicing and playing matches. Practices will be held at the Morehead City Country Club. Cost for this program is $60 per child. Matches will be held at various golf courses, parent transportation required. For more information, contact Deylan Buntyn, Sports Coordinator, at 252-726-5083 ext. 703 or email Deylan.Buntyn@moreheadcitync.org .
Youth Basketball Camp -Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department is proud to offer a summer youth basketball camp. This camp will be held June 14th -16th . For Ages 7-18 at varying times. The cost for this camp is $60. All practices will be held at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Building. Coach Keith McLawhorn has trained multiple Current NBA, WNBA players and D1 players! If you have any further Questions or concerns, please contact sports coordinator, Deylan.Buntyn@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-5083 ext. 703.
Youth Cheerleading Camp - Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department is proud to offer a youth Cheerleading Camp. The camp will be held August 7th – 11th at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Building. For ages 5-7, the camp costs $50. For ages 8-14, the cost is $50. If you have any further questions please contact Deylan.Buntyn@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-5083 ext. 703.
Youth Flag Football - Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department is excited to offer our second season of youth flag football for kids ages 6-11 years old. This league will focus on football skills and essential team sports concepts. All practices and games will be held at the Morehead City Recreation Center Multipurpose Field. Registration opens June 8th. The program will take place September through October. For more information, contact Sports Coordinator, Deylan Buntyn at Deylan.Buntyn@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-5083 ext. 703.
Youth Soccer Camp - Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a summer soccer camp from July 10th – 13th . The camp will offer an exciting soccer experience with an emphasis on fun, skill development, tactics and competition. Concentration will be placed on establishing basic skills such as shooting, trapping, dribbling and building upon these skills through staff demonstration and instruction. The camp will emphasize technique tactics in an exciting training environment. The camp will be divided to age and skill level, so the content of the camp as well as the intensity will be structured to meet the varying needs of the different participants. For ages 5-7, the cost is $55. For ages 8-14, the cost is $80. Contact Sports Coordinator, Deylan Buntyn at Deylan.Buntyn@Moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-5083, ext. 703 with any questions.
The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department offers a fitness class called Barre Fitness. This program is offered Tuesdays at 5:30 PM as well as Thursdays at 9:00AM. Class-goers need to bring water, a yoga mat or towel is optional. This class is a hybrid of Yoga, Pilates, and Ballet Flexibility and will consist of stretching/strengthening of all major muscle groups, creating lean and long muscles without bulk, and strengthening abdominal and back muscles improving balance and back pain. Barre is a healthy challenge for all ages. Class is free for all members. For more information contact Victoria Ward at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-5083 ext. 706.
Total Body Workout - Total Body Workout Classes are offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at a cost of $8.00/class. All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). For more info on this program, please contact our office at 252-726-5083 ext. 701.
Cycle Fit - Cycle Fit is offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Fridays beginning in September from 8:00-8:45AM. The fee is free for members or $10 Drop-in. Preregistration is required via https://moreheadcity.recdesk.com/Community/Program. All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street).For more information, please contact 252-726-5083 ext. 701 or email Victoria.Ward@MoreheadCityNC.org.
Strength and Stretch - Strength and Stretch, is a class that will focus on balance, stability, stretching and building strength. This class is perfect for seniors, beginners, or anyone who would like to become more balanced. Chairs are set up for balance assistance and modified workout option. This class will begin in September and be held on Tuesdays from 10:00-10:45 AM at Morehead City Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher Street, Morehead City). Preregistration is required via https://moreheadcity.recdesk.com/Community/Program . Program is $5 for a drop-in class or free for annual pass holders. For more information, please contact 252-726-5083 ext. 701 or email Victoria.Ward@MoreheadCityNC.org.
Cardio/Strength Combo - This will include either a fast walk outside if the weather permits or inside cycle and low impact aerobics for the first 30 minutes and then 15 minutes of weight training. The class be held Monday mornings at Morehead City Parks and Recreation from 8am-8:45. The class is free for members and $5 for nonmembers.
Lunchtime Stretch - Relieve tension and stress during the day with this stretching class. This class will include stretching while standing and laying on the floor. Join instructor, Stephanie Stoll from 11:00-11:45 Wednesdays at Morehead City Parks and Recreation, 1600 Fisher Street. Lunchtime Stretch is great way to refresh in the middle of the day. The class is free for members and $5 for nonmembers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.