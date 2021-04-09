Adult Art Show & Sale
High School Student Art Show
ACCC is pleased to be able to present AFTH this year! And, we are looking forward to the many artists who will be registering their work. We're excited to see what new pieces have been created and to show what you've been doing while in quarantine the past year!
Several protocols for COVID-19 protection are being planned to be in compliance with any state or federal requirements and above all to keep the health and safety of participants in mind. Be sure to visit the ACCC website for Rules of Entry and Registration Forms.
New Location!
1700 Arendell Street, Morehead City
Former Salvation Army Building
Artist Registration
Friday, May 7–Sunday, May 9
2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Show Dates and Times
Thursday, May 13–Sunday, May 16
Wednesday, May 19–Saturday, May 22
12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
