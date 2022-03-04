The Mattie King Davis Art Gallery is excited to welcome artist Angela Harker this coming April. A free show will be held at the gallery on Friday, April 1 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. Harker will be the featured artist for the months of April and May. The Mattie King Davis Art Gallery, the oldest art gallery in Carteret County, contains original works of art by local and regional artists inspired by our quaint seacoast. You will find a wide variety of memorable artwork including oils, watercolors, acrylics, pottery, glass, jewelry, cards, weavings, and more. A portion of all sales benefit the Beaufort Historical Association’s ongoing educational programs and restoration projects.
