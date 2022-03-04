Ready to Shrimp

The Mattie King Davis Art Gallery is excited to welcome artist Angela Harker this coming April. A free show will be held at the gallery on Friday, April 1 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. Harker will be the featured artist for the months of April and May. The Mattie King Davis Art Gallery, the oldest art gallery in Carteret County, contains original works of art by local and regional artists inspired by our quaint seacoast. You will find a wide variety of memorable artwork including oils, watercolors, acrylics, pottery, glass, jewelry, cards, weavings, and more. A portion of all sales benefit the Beaufort Historical Association’s ongoing educational programs and restoration projects.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.