Art From the Heart

Art From the Heart 2022  

32nd Annual Arts Council of Carteret County

Non-juried Art Show & Sale February 11 – 26

At the Parkway Shopping Center, 4912 Arendell St., Morehead City at the former Kmart store.

Thirty-two years ago the Arts Council of Carteret County (501(c)3 non-profit) began “Art From the Heart” a non-juried show for local and regional artists which runs for several weeks in February. It is held in conjunction with the Student Art Show for all of Carteret County schools, private schools and home schooled children in grades K-12. Over 3000 people visited the art show in past several years, attendance was reduced due to COVID in 2021.

 We are thankful to the Henry family of Morehead for the donation of this space for the adult and student show, and all our sponsors. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor go to our web site artscouncilcarteret.org or contact Susie Collins our Executive Director at ACCCExecutiveDirector@gmail.com or 252.422.5300. Sponsors will be listed on our web, programing and signage.

 The show generates sales of original, two- and three-dimensional artwork, including photography. Participants can display up to 3 pieces of artwork and members up to 4 pieces. If you are interested in participating see our Registration and Entry rules at https://www.artscouncilcarteret.org/art-from-the-heart

Show Schedule:

Artist Registration and Art Drop off

Friday, Feb. 4 - Sunday, Feb. 6 th 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Chamber of Commerce Reception

Thursday, Feb. 10 th 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Art Awards and Artist Reception

Friday, Feb. 11th 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Student Awards and Reception

Thursday, Feb. 17 th 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Show Dates and Times

Friday, Feb. 11 th 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Feb. 12 - Feb. 25 th 11:00 am – 6:00pm

Saturday, Feb. 26 th 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Artist Art Pick-Up

Saturday, Feb. 26 th 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sunday, Feb. 27 th 12 noon - 5:00 pm

Several protocols for COVID-19 protection are being planned so we are in compliance with any state or federal requirements and above all to keep the health and safety of participants in mind.

