Art From the Heart 2022
32nd Annual Arts Council of Carteret County
Non-juried Art Show & Sale February 11 – 26
At the Parkway Shopping Center, 4912 Arendell St., Morehead City at the former Kmart store.
Thirty-two years ago the Arts Council of Carteret County (501(c)3 non-profit) began “Art From the Heart” a non-juried show for local and regional artists which runs for several weeks in February. It is held in conjunction with the Student Art Show for all of Carteret County schools, private schools and home schooled children in grades K-12. Over 3000 people visited the art show in past several years, attendance was reduced due to COVID in 2021.
We are thankful to the Henry family of Morehead for the donation of this space for the adult and student show, and all our sponsors. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor go to our web site artscouncilcarteret.org or contact Susie Collins our Executive Director at ACCCExecutiveDirector@gmail.com or 252.422.5300. Sponsors will be listed on our web, programing and signage.
The show generates sales of original, two- and three-dimensional artwork, including photography. Participants can display up to 3 pieces of artwork and members up to 4 pieces. If you are interested in participating see our Registration and Entry rules at https://www.artscouncilcarteret.org/art-from-the-heart
Show Schedule:
Artist Registration and Art Drop off
Friday, Feb. 4 - Sunday, Feb. 6 th 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Chamber of Commerce Reception
Thursday, Feb. 10 th 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Art Awards and Artist Reception
Friday, Feb. 11th 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Student Awards and Reception
Thursday, Feb. 17 th 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Show Dates and Times
Friday, Feb. 11 th 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Feb. 12 - Feb. 25 th 11:00 am – 6:00pm
Saturday, Feb. 26 th 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Artist Art Pick-Up
Saturday, Feb. 26 th 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sunday, Feb. 27 th 12 noon - 5:00 pm
Several protocols for COVID-19 protection are being planned so we are in compliance with any state or federal requirements and above all to keep the health and safety of participants in mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.