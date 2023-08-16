Knitting group meets weekly

The Morehead City Library facilitates a knitting group called the Knit Wits. If you'd like to learn how to knit or crochet, need some help with an ongoing project, or would just like to talk while you work, feel free to come in and join them.
Meets every Wednesday at 11:30 am. For more information please contact Joan Shaw at 252-726-3765.
