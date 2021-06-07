Carolina Artist Gallery is calling for artists in all media for a new show, “What’s in a Garden.” Capture the essence of gardens and gardening to bring their delight from the outdoors indoors. Entries are welcome in all media. The show will run from July 10 to August 28. Details and entry forms are available on the website. Deadline to enter: July 3. Entries can be dropped off at the gallery during gallery hours the week before.
