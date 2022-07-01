The Arts Council of Carteret County (ACCC) and the Carolina Artist Gallery of Morehead City, (CAG) are pleased to announce a merger of the two organizations which will become effective later this year. The CAG will be merging into the ACCC.
The Boards of the two organizations believe that this merger will allow both the ACCC and the CAG to become stronger and more efficient in promoting the arts and serving the public for all of Carteret County. Committees formed by the two organizations have been working together to study this for the better part of the past year concluding that enhancing services while streamlining operations costs make sense.
Janet Jaworski, President of the ACCC, will remain in that leadership role once the two entities are merged. She praised the boards, and community volunteers for thoughtfully managing the merger discussions with the needs of the broader community in mind. “The purpose is to strengthen the arts and the programs we can offer with the CAG. In our new space at 1702 Arendell we will showcase local artisans, creatives, musicians and provide educational opportunities as well as host events.
The CAG will serve as the gallery arm of the ACCC and the gallery will retain the name in honor of their 26 years as the largest, constant physical co-op gallery helping emerging artists in this area. In addition, the gallery shows will continue, with the addition of pop-up shows at various gallery spaces in the county, as well as workshops.”
Chris Stetson, President of the CAG agrees that, “Art is a catalyst and it brings an emotional spark that we all need to survive. COVID has highlighted how important artistic connections are; I believe the arts make us all better. Art gives voice to a community and makes our emotional connections stronger no matter what age. “
