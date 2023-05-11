Join the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery on June 10 from 4:00-6:00 pm to welcome artist Larry Dean. Dean is the featured artist for June and July, as well as the Beaufort Historical Association’s featured artist for the 62nd Annual Old Homes Tour. Dean learned the ropes of being an Old Homes Tour Featured Artist in 2014 when his paintings were last shown. Read more about the artist. The tour will be held on June 23 & 24, 2023, from 10:00a-4:00p each day. Click here for details and to purchase tickets.

