The Carteret County Arts and Crafts Coalition is happy to announce their spring show Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30 in Beaufort, North Carolina. It will be held on the Beaufort Historical Grounds on Turner Street from 10 AM to 4 PM on both days. Items such as pottery, drawings, woodworking, quilting, jewelry, paintings, photography, and other mixed media will be on display and for sale. Visit their Facebook page for information.
