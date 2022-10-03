RESCHEDULED!
Artist Meet and Greet at Bradford Gallery
Meet artist Kim Sobat at the Tim Bradford Gallery at Saint Francis by the Sea in Salter Path.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6, 5:30 – 7:30 pm
Kim is an abstract painter of oil on canvas and relatively new to Carteret County. Come experience her colorful images. Visit her website.
Saint Francis By the Sea is located at 920 Salter Path Rd just after mile/marker ten and a half in Salter Path on Bogue Banks.
