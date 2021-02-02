Anew gallery/studiohas recently opened near downtown Morehead City. Salt Gallery and Studios is located at 1300 Arendell Street.
Owner Sydnor Greene has opened not only a small gallery, but she has a larger focus on providing rental studio spaces for artists. Studio spaces are open so you can watch the artists at work! If you are in need of studio space, contact her at 252-714-6223 or email SaltStudioandGallery@gmail.com.
Gallery hours are currently Thursday through Saturday from 10:00 am–2:00 pm. Visit them on Facebook for more information.
