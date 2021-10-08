The Arts Council of Carteret County (ACCC) annually supports local arts programming through the North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program. This year, six applicants have received awards.
The recipients are:
- American Music Festival - The grant will support the 31st annual classical music series, presenting classical music soloists and chamber ensembles of international distinction.
- Beaufort Picture Show - Plans are to become the local premier cinema arts event of the year, luring filmmakers and movie-lovers from around the state and across the country.
- Carolina Artist Gallery - Funds will support six non-juried art shows in the gallery, six virtual on-line shows, on-line classes, a "Special Hands" clay workshop for disabled adults, and a summer camp program for students.
- Carteret Community Theatre - The Theatre will host ten summer theatre camps for children, providing not only exposure to the arts, but developing cognitive and communication skills while building self-confidence.
- Downtown Morehead City, Inc. - Sponsorship of one of the family friendly, free, "Alive at Five" summer outdoor concerts featuring the popular African-American band Liquid Pleasure.
- Working Narratives - Production of a 7-part audio documentary podcast and a multimedia exhibit designed to share the stories of 12 diverse rural youths, aged 14-21 in Carteret County, examining their lives and communities.
