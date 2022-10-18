The Arts Council of Carteret County and Carolina Artist Gallery announce a festive Holiday Bazaar opening on Saturday, November 5, 2022 with an artists’ reception from 4-6 pm at 1702 Arendell Street.
Original artwork from members as well as local artists will be available for gift-giving sales during gallery hours Tuesdays-Saturdays from 11-5. Artwork will include pottery, jewelry, woodwork, glass, paper, ornaments, knitted wear, fabric collage, felted sculpture, as well as paintings, photography and sculpture.
This Holiday Bazaar will continue through December 23. Carolina Artist Gallery has opened at the new location in Morehead City, after merging with Arts Council of Carteret Council recently. The new location offers more exhibition space as well as room for classes and programs and plenty of parking. Further details are on the website CarolinaArtistGallery.com.
