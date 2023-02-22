A special show featuring the Wild Horses of the Outer Banks is scheduled by the Arts Council of Carteret County and Carolina Artist Gallery. This fundraising show will feature art in all media. A portion of the entry fees will be donated to the Foundation for the Shackleford Horses Inc. The foundation relies solely on donations for its work. Donations will be accepted at the gallery during the show and may be made directly to the Foundation for Shackleford Horses, Inc., 306 Golden Farm Road, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Artists may enter up to two pieces for consideration for prizes. Art must be offered for sale and must be original. Student work will also be accepted. Entries must include an image of a horse and will be accepted until March 18 at the gallery at 1702 Arendell St., Morehead City during gallery hours. The gallery is open from 11-5 Tuesday-Saturday. Original works in any medium by local artists will be on display for sale from the opening March 25 until April 22. Prizes will be awarded at the artists’ reception on Saturday March 25 from 4-6 PM. Details for this show, “Horses” are on the website www.CarolinaArtistGallery.com.
