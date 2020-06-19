The Mattie King Davis Art Gallery at the Beaufort Historic Site is excited to welcome artist Lynda Harris. Harris is a Raleigh, North Carolina-based artist who paints primarily with oils and acrylics, with an exquisite skill of catching the beautiful landscapes of Coastal North Carolina.
After winning a local drawing contest in third grade, Harris was hooked on creating. She ultimately decided to make a living as a landscape architect, but after a 30-year career, she retired and found her new obsession with painting.
With a constantly evolving style, Harris strives to paint light with beautiful brushstrokes in each of her paintings. She loves the feeling of putting the paint on the canvas using a “wet in wet” technique and adores layering and creating unusual textures. As a child, Harris spent many long summer vacations with her grandparents and cousins in the countryside of western North Carolina where there were cows, chickens, horses, birds, as well as many dirt roads, forests, and fields. Much of her art now reflects her fond memories of those bygone days and disappearing landscapes.
Harris was selected as this year’s Featured Artist of the Old Homes Tour. Unfortunately, the Beaufort Historical Association had to cancel this event. However, her work may be viewed online at https://beauforthistoricsite.org/honor-old-homes-tour, on the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery Facebook Page, or in person at the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery located at 130 Turner Street, Beaufort, N.C. The gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Harris will be the Featured Artist for June and July. Be sure to take a peek at her beautiful work, as it is already flying off the walls!
