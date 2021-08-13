Impressions Art Gallery & Studio Aug 13, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We invite you to visit us at 4426 Arendell Street Unit 3 in Morehead City, NC.Open Thursday - Saturday 11 am - 5 pm Open by appointment 252-499-9226 and when Janet is in the gallery studio painting. 