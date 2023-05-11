Janet Merrell Sanacoer Art at Carteret Healthcare Gallery
Artist Janet Merrell Sanacoer's work will be featured at the Cassie Howe Algeo Gallery at Carteret Healthcare through mid-May 2023. The gallery is located in the hallway connecting the new and old lobbies of Carteret Health Care, 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City. Shows are free and open to the public at all times. These works of art were hung by the Arts Council of Carteret County and are for sale through the Carteret Healthcare Foundation Office.
