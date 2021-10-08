Donate your talents for a good cause!
ACCC is once again providing free 3”x 3” mini-canvases for local artists to paint! (Coastal scenes seem to be the most popular!) Pick up your canvas(es) at Impressions Art Gallery in Morehead City and Craving Art Studio in Beaufort. Finished work needs to be submitted by Monday, November 22 to the same galleries.
These original creations will be on display during the Morehead City Chowder & Cheer event in Morehead City on Saturday, December 4, and also at the Art Walk in Beaufort on Saturday, December 11. Look for them at the Train Depot and Inkspirations Studio, both in downtown Morehead City, and Craving Art Gallery in Beaufort. They can be purchased with a suggested donation of $10. All proceeds will go toward the purchase of classroom supplies for local school art teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.