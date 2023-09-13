Paints

The Arts Council of Carteret County and the Carolina Artist Gallery host a monthly non-instructive creative collective. Take advantage of this opportunity to create with fellow artists in an atmosphere of acceptance and fellowship. Bring all of your materials and a bag lunch, and come learn together!  This opportunity repeats each month on the third Monday of each month) from 11am-2pm; Cost: Free to all ACCC members, $5 to the public (cash only);  ACCC Arts Center, 1702 Arendell Street; More Info: ArtsCouncilCarteret.org

