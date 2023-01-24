For the next couple of months till March 2023, the Cassie Howe Algeo Gallery will feature the paintings of Morehead City resident Kim Sobat. This exhibit will be in the Gallery located in the hallway connecting the new and old lobbies of Carteret Health Care at 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City. As always these shows are free and open to the public at all times. These works of art were hung by the Carteret County Arts Council and are for sale and purchase through the Carteret Healthcare Foundation Office.
Kim Sobat is an abstract painter with many of her oil and acrylic paintings described as evocative, and eliciting strong emotions and memories that captivate and engage. She begins each piece with a strong composition, which acts as a road map allowing the viewer to explore without getting lost. Particular attention is giving to balance. Once her foundational elements are in place she follows her instincts and whims, and allows the process of painting to be an introspective journey.
Favorite mediums are cold wax mixed with oil paint. She is a frequent workshop instructor introducing other arts to this medium.
She and her husband Willam call Morehead home with their silly little dachshund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.