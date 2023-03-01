BluSail Open Studio Artists
Thursday, March 2, 2023, 5:30–7:00 pm
Bradford Gallery
St. Francis by the Sea
920 Salter Path Road, Salter Path, NC
Join us for the opening reception for Open Studio Artists from BluSail Gallery in downtown Morehead City. The work on display will feature two- and three-dimensional art, including pottery and paintings. Additionally, BluSail owners, Mark and Lynn Golitz will be exhibiting their own work in the show.
Be sure to stop by for the opening reception at the Bradford Gallery in Salter Path, have a glass of wine and meet the artists!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.