Nicole White Kennedy has received national recognition for "Sea Spray" with the National Oil & Acrylic Painters Society Spring online exhibit. Only 150 artists were accepted out of 1500 entries.
Throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic, Nicole has focused on works that celebrate coastal life and Beach People where social distancing is a foreign concept.
Nicole's coastal works are displayed ongoing at the Vision Gallery in Morehead City and will be featured throughout the Summer.
Nicole's Beach People series, painted in oils in the style of impressionism, have been juried into and/or won awards in national art organizations: Oil Painters of America, American Impressionist Society, Women Painters of the Southeast, National Oil & Acrylic Painters Society and many regional NC art competitions.
Her paintings are inspired by 25 years of observing people people interacting with the ocean and each other. Recently people have commented the works provide comfort depicting social gatherings that feel so out of reach today during Covid-19 even with restrictions easing.
