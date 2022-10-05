Carolina Artist Gallery is seeking local artists for submission of up to ten small original gift items to be displayed for sale at Holiday Bazaar from November 5 to December 23 at their new location, Arts Council of Carteret County,1702 Arendell Street Morehead City.
Entries may be of any medium including pottery, jewelry, fiber art, etc. Entries must be submitted by October 29 during gallery hours, Tuesday-Saturday 11-5. An opening reception will be held Saturday, November 5 from 4-6 PM. Further details including size limitations on CarolinaArtistGallery.com.
