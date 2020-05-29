The Arts Council of Carteret County (ACCC) is now accepting applications for 2020-21 North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Grants Arts Program sub-grants through June 30, 2020.
Applications are available for non-profit organizations whose purpose is to promote and develop diverse cultural arts programming in Carteret County. Funding priority is given to qualified arts organizations (theaters, galleries, choral societies, festivals), arts in education programs conducted by qualified artists, and other community organizations that provide arts programs in the county.
Visit the ACCC Website for details, resources, and to download an application.
Questions? Contact Mark Kelly, Grant Coordinator, marktkelly8@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.