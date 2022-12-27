Arts Council of Carteret County and Carolina Artist Gallery will be accepting artwork for the new show, “Transitions” until January 14 at the gallery at 1702 Arendell St., Morehead City during gallery hours. The gallery is open from 11-5 Tuesday-Saturday beginning January 10. Original works in any medium by local artists will be on display for sale from the opening January 21 until February 25, and prizes will be awarded at the artists’ reception on January 21 from 4-6 PM.
This, the first show of 2023, will feature art of transitions in any kind: clay to sculpture, paper to drawing, canvas to painting, cocoon to butterfly. The gallery offers art by amateurs to professionals and has been doing so for over 25 years. Formerly at two other locations in Morehead City, it now offers additional gallery space, classroom space as well as ample parking. The gallery offers six shows a year open to any local artist as well as art by juried resident artists on a continual basis. For further information, please see www.CarolinaArtistGallery.com.
