SUCCESS SECRETS TO SELL YOUR ART AND CREATE A PROFITABLE BUSINESS ; Thursday, September 30, 2021 • 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM • Carteret CC SBC Online. Do you love creating art but hate selling it? Do y your own? Would you like to inspire more people to purchase your art and create a profitable art business? If so, this seminar is for you. Discover the top secrets you can use to create soaring sales and eager buyers.
Bring a sample of your art with you to this energizing, exciting virtual seminar.
Speaker: Dr. Barnsley Brown, Spirited Solutions, Fee: No Cost; For more information and to register visit the website.
