Critique Groups Start at ACCC Arts Center
Join creative artists in these monthly "Start Positive and End Positive" discussion and critique groups. Bring a piece of art you’d like feedback on—something new or old, something in progress or complete and our community of artists will share their thoughts.
Daytime Groups begin on June 5, 2023, 12:00–2:00 pm
Daytime groups meet on the first Monday of the month. (If Monday is a holiday, the group will meet on the first Tuesday.)
Evening Groups begin on June 12, 2023, 7:00–9:00 pm
Evening groups meet on the second Monday of the month. (If Monday is a holiday, the group will meet on the second Tuesday.)
The meetings are free and open to all levels of ACCC Members and CAG Resident Artists. If you are not an ACCC Member you can sign up at one of the critiques or online at the ACCC Website. (New Members $35, Renewals $35, Students $10).
For more information visit: https://www.artscouncilcarteret.org/critiques.
