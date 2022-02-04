Arts Council of Carteret County- Give the Arts a Home We Need Your Help! Donations small and large help us open! A 3,400 sq. ft. leased property at 1702 Arendell has been secured that will provide a visible brick and mortar for a gallery, exhibition, workshop, programing, meeting space offices for the Arts Council. You can help equip and furnish this space which is scheduled to open the end of April 2022. We need funds to open the doors. Click here to donate!
