CAROLINA ARTS magazine put out a call for artists to contribute newly created work that was inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic. Morehead City artist Michelle Fairchild submitted her piece, titled "Hope," and it now graces the cover of the June, 2020 issue.
In addition to being an artist, Michelle is a businesswoman (owner of Gypsy Bee Studios in Morehead City and Beaufort), a former art teacher, a motivational speaker, and a board member of the Arts Council of Carteret County.
