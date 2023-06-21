Arts Council
July 7-8 • Texture Acrylic Turtle Painting
Instructor: Drew Hoover Register

July 21-23 • Innovate: Experience the Impact of Texture
Instructor: Liz Morton Register

August 2 • Rock Painting
Instructors: Kim Sobat and Liz Morton

August 5 • Abstraction:  The Art of Playing
Instructor: Ann Etheridge

August 9, 16, 23 and 30 • Innovate:  Find Your Creative Voice
Instructor:  Liz Morton

September 2 • Loosen Up and Paint
Instructor: Ann Etheridge

September 15 and 16 • Innovate: Inducing Abstraction in Landscape Painting
Instructor: Liz Morton

September 29 and 30 • Having Fun with Watercolor Techniques
Instructor: Karen VanGamper

November 11 and 12 • Painting In a Series
Instructor: Ann Etheridge

