MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County officials reported another confirmed case of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total to 21 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
The Carteret County Health Department reports six cases are still active while 14 patients have recovered and have satisfied the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) isolation requirements, and one died.
According to the Carteret County Health Department, 67 percent of the cases in the county are patients over 50 years old, while 14 percent are between 18- and 24-years old.
