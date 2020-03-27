Editor's note: This story was updated at 4:45 p.m. March 27, 2020, with more information.
RALEIGH – Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday issued a statewide stay-at-home order North Carolina residents to take effect at 5 p.m. Monday, March 30.
The governor signed Executive Order 121, which lasts for 30 days until Wednesday, April 29, directing people to stay at home except to visit essential businesses, to exercise outdoors or to help a family member. The order also bans gatherings of more than 10 people and directs everyone to stay at least 6 feet apart from each other.
