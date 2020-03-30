A section of a county road will close for more than a week while N.C. Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert damaged during Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
Nine Foot Road near Big Ramhorn Branch in Newport is scheduled to close at 7 a.m. Monday and reopen at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 12.
During the closure, traffic will be detoured onto Highway 70, Roberts Road and Nine Mile Road.
NCDOT urges drivers to allow extra time for their commute and slow down near the work zone.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.