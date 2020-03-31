With the stay-at-home order in place and many others quarantining due to COVID-19, Carteret Health Care Nutrition Supervisor Kristi Gloe offers several tips to help you not only keep the pounds off, but also become more health conscious.
-Plan and prepare meals in advance. If you would normally meal prep for the week consider doing the same during this time.
-Stay on an eating schedule to help avoid eating out of boredom
-When grocery shopping, plan in advance to limit the number of times you need to go shopping. Purchase fresh options for earlier in the week and frozen for later in the week to stay well stocked on healthy items.
-Stay well hydrated. Keep water nearby wherever you are in your home to remind you to stay on top of your hydration. This will help prevent over-eating.
-Find healthy activities to keep you busy. Consider starting an exercise program at home, spend time outside, use this time as an opportunity to try new recipes and get creative.
-Stay in touch with your support system. Whether you are able to use video-type chats or have a phone conversation with a family member or friend, make sure to stay in contact with your loved ones and support system.
