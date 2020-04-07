Restaurants that are still open for takeout and some may offer delivery.
If other restaurants have closed, please let us know.
Restaurants that want to be added to this list, please email Kim Duris at kim@thenewstimes.com
Local Restaurant listing:
AB Bottle CO
Atlantic Beach Coffee
Amos Mosquito’s
Anchor Drafthouse and Pizzeria
Atlantic Beach Seafood Market
Beach Tavern Bar and Grill
Beaufort Grocery Co.
Bella’s Pizza
Bistro By The Sea
Blackbeards
Bojangles
Boro Restaurant
Boro Low country kitchen
Buffalo Wild Wings
Burger King
Captain Q’s Seafood & Smokehouse
Captain’s Table
Casa San Carlo
China King
Chic Fil A
Circa 81
Clam Digger
Cox’s
Cookout
Crab’s Claw Caribbean Restaurant
Crossroads Pizza
Crystal Coast Brewing Co
Dank Burrito
Dairy Queen
EL's Drive
El Zarape
Fat Fellas
Finz
Five Guys
Food Lion
FlipperZ
Floyd’s
4 Corners Diner
Frank's Pizza
Full Circle Café
Full Moon Oyster Bar and Seafood
Georges
Golden Corral
Happycakes Cupcakery
Highway 55
Ionni’s
Island Produce
Jack Wood Fired Kitchen
jersey Mikes
Jimmy Johns
La Cevia
Los Sabores Latinos
Luigi's Pizza
Kountry Kitchen
Longhorn Steakhouse
Loretta's Pizza
Luigi's Pizza
Mac Daddy’s
McDonalds
Mex Express Burrito
Michaelangelos Pizza
Monkey Bar and Grill
Moore's Bbq
Morehead Burger Company
No Name Pizza
Olive Garden
Pita Plate
Pizza Hut
Port of Call
Prime
Promised Land Market
Quiznos
Red Fish Grill
Riptidez
Riverside Pizza
Roland’s Barbeque
Roma Pizza
RuckerJihns
Ruddy Duck
Sagebrush
Seaside
Shark's Den
Smithfield’s
Soundside
Sub Tropics
Subway
Surf's Up
Table 9
Taco Bell
Taste of Napoli
Thai Sticky Rice
The Island Grille
The Monkey Bar
The Trading Post
The Shark Shack
Venice Italian Kitchen
Wendy’s
Zaxbys
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.