MOREHEAD CITY — Without assurance that the high school spring sports season will continue, the county’s athletic directors are turning to unconventional measures to honor their seniors.
The three high schools – Croatan, East Carteret and West Carteret – will flip on their field lights tonight night in ceremonial honor of the seniors who missed their spring season.
“It’s something we heard the inland schools were doing earlier in the week,” West AD Michael Turner said, “so I reached out to the other ADs to see if they wanted to do this. It’s not the ‘senior night’ we were hoping for, but it’s something.”
The stadium lights at all three schools will go on at 8:20 p.m. and burn for 20 minutes. The schools are asking fans to burn their porch lights in solidarity to show their appreciation for the senior student-athletes.
It should be noted that the schools’ campuses remain closed.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association is still tentatively planning on resuming the sports season, or what little would be left of it, on Monday, May 18.
(0) comments
