CAPE CARTERET – Officers of the Cape Carteret Police Department served a search warrant at 110 Bayshore Drive in Cape Carteret Jan. 28 as a result of an ongoing investigation of sex crimes against a juvenile as well as suspected controlled substance violations.
Chad Thomas Scoggins, 52, of 110 Bayshore Drive was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree forceable sex offense and second-degree forcible rape. Scoggins was arrested and booked into the Carteret County Jail under a $150,000.00 secured bond.
Kimberly Michelle Wyatt, 52,also of 110 Bayshore Drive was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree forceable sex offense and second-degree forcible rape. Scoggins was arrested and booked into the Carteret County Jail under a $150,000.00 secured bond.
During the search, officers recovered a significant amount of marijuana, marijuana wax, the remnants of a marijuana growing operation, various unknown pills, and a significant number of various types of drug paraphernalia used for the manufacture, packaging, use and storage of controlled substances.
This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending.
The Cape Carteret Police Department is committed to its goal of eliminating criminal activity in our city. Citizens are encouraged to become a “Partner in Policing”, by reporting suspected criminal activity to 911 or by calling the Cape Carteret Police Department at (252) 393-2183. If you need immediate Police attention or a crime is in progress call 911.
