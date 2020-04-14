EMERALD ISLE — Some surfers are angry and trying to fight the town’s and other Bogue Bank’s mayors’ joint decision earlier this month to prohibit them from entering the ocean.
“People don’t travel to Bogue Banks to surf,” 35-year town resident Doug Starke said in an interview Monday. “It’s locals this hurts. This isn’t the North Shore of Hawaii. The water is in the upper 50s, so who’s swimming?”
When the mayors announced the stay-out-of-the-ocean edict during a joint press conference on April 2, they said it was intended, along with the closing of beach access parking lots and parks, to encourage people not to come to the towns from elsewhere, and also to lessen the need for first responders to have to help ocean-goers.
Emerald Isle Mayor Eddie Barber pointed out that earlier that day that Emerald Isle had already had one ocean rescue, in the wake of four drownings and many rescues last spring through fall.
The joint prohibition in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic banned, not only surfers, but also swimmers, from the ocean and excluded those in motorized vessels.
Mr. Starke, who co-owns South Swell surf shop in town and is a longtime surfer, said Gov. Roy Cooper’s March 27 executive order to enforce social-distancing during the coronavirus pandemic made an exception for outdoor recreation, and called it unfair that while the Bogue Banks mayors’ ocean restrictions prohibited surfing and swimming in the ocean, it didn’t prohibit the use of motorized vessels, such as boats and personal watercraft.
In short, he said, surfers – who have long been known for rescuing swimmers in the ocean, especially before and after town lifeguards are working on the beach – feel they’ve been treated unjustly.
He also made his feelings known in a letter to Town Manager Matt Zapp.
“This is uncharted (territory) for all of us and we are all doing our best to make decisions for our family and communities to the best of our ability,” he wrote. “It is the recent decision for the town to close water access to non-swimming, non-motorized vehicles which has led me to contact you.
“My wife, Erin, and I made a decision to grow our family in this community … and I would never have thought there would have been the day watermen (and water women) would be penalized in a situation which they were not the root cause of the issue.”
He called the measure “a Band-Aid on the root issue of out-of-town visitors coming from pandemic epicenters like the tri-state area and quarantining in our small community, thus threatening our citizens with overloading our local healthcare system.
“The real fix,” he wrote, “would have been through town order or through volunteers closing non-essential businesses, just as we proactively closed our non-essential surf shop on March 17.”
He added that the people who are suffering from the ocean ban – local watermen – are “no different than a cyclist or a jogger using our beaches, trails and bike paths,” and said those activities ae “ good for all in the midst of the coronavirus threat … for exercise and escaping the daily challenges … in the era of social distancing.”
Water sports enthusiasts like surfers, he added, are being singled out, and if that weren’t the case, “there would be no conversation.”
Mr. Starke said surfers and paddle-boarders and kayakers rarely if ever need to be rescued.
“I understand the need to ask swimmers to stay out (of the ocean),” he said in the interview Monday, “but surfers (and others on flotation devices like paddle-boards and kayaks) are “actually using a life-saving device” while exercising.
Tuesday, Mr. Starke said he had received a response from Mr. Zapp, but the manager didn’t indicate the town would consider a change, in part because of that earlier ocean rescue.
“I told him that I would hope that if one person got hurt jogging, the town would take the same action,” he said.
He said his effort was not a “vendetta against the town,” and that he has good friends who are police officers and emergency medical services workers for the town and don’t understand the need for the measure.
He said he didn’t believe the town would change the measure but called it “government overreach” that could have repercussions in the next town board election.
In an emailed response to questions Tuesday, Mr. Zapp said, “On Sunday, March 29, 2020, unseasonably warm weather resulted in an Emerald Isle water rescue of a kite surfer.
“Restricting recreational water access reduces the demand on first responders and discourages tourist travel to the Crystal Coast during Gov. Cooper’s Stay at Home Order.
“Limited medical and personal protection supplies for Police, Fire and EMS personnel are a concern.
“The decision to close the waters of the Atlantic Ocean allows first responders to focus on COVID-19 pandemic measures.
“The U.S. Coast Guard monitors and supports boating in the open water,” he added. “Thus, boaters do not place a demand on local first responders and his/her respective personal protection supplies.”
Town Manager Matt Zapp said Tuesday morning that over Easter weekend, two swimmers and seven surfers had been warned of possible citations for violating the prohibition against entering the ocean without being on a motorized vehicle. Late Tuesday afternoon, he said three surfers had been cited that day for ignoring the double-red flags flying on the beach and going in the ocean.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
