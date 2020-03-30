A special-called meeting of the Carteret County Board of Commissioners will be held on Tuesday, March 31 at noon.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss a capital project request from the Carteret County School System. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via conference call.
The call-in number and access code are as follows: Dial-in Number: 1-929-205-6099; Access Code: 754730586 Members of the public can listen in to the call; however, Commissioners will not be accepting any public comment.
