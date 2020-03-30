Amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the Carteret County Board of Elections will meet in person Wednesday for it regular April meeting.
According to the meeting notice issued Friday, the board will meet at 9 a.m. in the large conference room of its offices at 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort, and members will sit 6 feet apart as a precaution.
“The Carteret County Board of Elections will take all necessary precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of all attendees during this time,” the notice states.
No agenda for the meeting was immediately available.
