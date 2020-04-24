BEAUFORT — Sailors are fond of saying “plans are written in sand at low tide,” meaning they can quickly be washed away.
Those words have never been truer than in the time of a global pandemic.
The coronavirus outbreak has changed many plans over the past few months.
“Cruisers around the world are really struggling to either get out of a hurricane zone, get to someplace they can be protected, or get home,” said Dianne Tetreault, the local Ocean Cruising Club Port Officer.
The Ocean Cruising Club is a small community of less than 3,000 members worldwide. Full members have made a 1,000-nautical mile offshore passage in a vessel of 70 feet or less. There are about 250 port officers who volunteer their time. Tetreault describes herself as an unpaid concierge for Beaufort and Morehead City.
She’s had many conversations of late with cruisers whose plans are up in the air due to shelter-in-place and social distancing orders.
“This is happening in the Caribbean, on boats that have gone through the Panama Canal trying to go west to French Polynesia and Australia and New Zealand,” she said. “Because everything in between, and everywhere the cruisers want to go, are currently shut down and doesn’t want anybody coming in. For the most part, everyone is trying to make plans for getting out of where they are.”
Cruisers may have more options as many southern states in American begin to lift those shelter-in-place and social distancing orders, but the past few weeks have been uncertain.
Dennis Biby arrived in November on his Bayfield 36’ Ferrity at the Morehead City Yacht Basin with plans to leave in March for the Caribbean. The coronavirus changed those plans.
“That was about the time things started popping,” he said. “It’s a good thing I didn’t leave then because I would have arrived as they shut down the borders. I could have been like some of these people out there who are either not allowed into a country or have to quarantine. I’ve got friends in Antigua right now and they got in literally a day or two before they shut that place down.”
Being in an age group that needs to pay attention to the virus – he’s 70 – Biby said he hasn’t been in a building or a vehicle in the past six weeks. He’s had groceries delivered via Instacart. He’s felt safe in Morehead City thanks to its smaller population.
“My plans are … I’ll be here till the end of April,” he said. “I’m pretty sure I’ll stick around for another month and see what happens. Then I’ll probably start working my way up north before hurricane season, and settle somewhere in the Chesapeake area.”
Biby, a computer programmer and electrical engineer who calls Annapolis, Md. his homeport, has sailed for 30 years, spending time cruising the Chesapeake area and Charleston, S.C., as well as San Francisco and Hawaii.
A prolific reader and researcher, Biby said he sees cruisers’ plans being subject to change for quite a while.
“Looking ahead to the fall, I don’t see the snowbirds going south for winter,” he said. “I don’t see those islands (in the Caribbean) opening back up to people from different areas.”
Lionel Sole and Elsie Downie were in the Caribbean on their Dufour 40’ Ruby Tuesday when the outbreak began. They planned on heading up to Canada this summer, but three weeks ago decided to head to the United States while they could and arrived in Key West, Fla.
“We’re nice and safe,” said Sole, a native of England. Downie is a Scotland native.
“We are just hanging out here until we see what’s going on farther up the coast,” he said. “We would still be out in the islands somewhere, but we could see things were closing up. And so we wanted to make sure we were here just in case the borders closed.”
Sole said they are officially permitted to go ashore once a week for shopping. They are anchored off as the marinas are closed. And while it’s not ideal, they feel fortunate.
“We’re in good shape,” Sole said. “There is no need for us to move up, so we’re just going to sit pretty for a while. Some have done what we’ve done, but a lot are still in the Bahamas, and if they were there a few weeks ago, that is where they have to stay. They can’t move from one island to another. Some are in easy places, and some are in not-so-easy places.”
He said some of his countrymen cruising in the Caribbean had plans to soon return to Europe, so just in case, they left a couple of weeks ago and are currently in Bermuda with hopes to shortly sail across the Atlantic Ocean.
Sole and Downie began sailing about five years ago after he had a cancer scare and his job in the oil industry experienced a hiccup. They spend winters in the Caribbean, and move up the up the east coast during the summer on their way to Canada, often making stops in Beaufort and Oriental.
They will soon head this way, as their insurance requires the boat to be just north of Beaufort by June 1.
“Things do seem to be moving a bit, which is encouraging,” Sole said of the shelter-in-place and social distancing orders.
While cruisers are normally welcome in Beaufort, the town asked them to stay away during the outbreak. On Wednesday, however, the town began relaxing some of its containment strategies, including allowing marinas to provide services to those who do not reside in the county.
That was welcome news to marinas in Beaufort.
“Our population has dropped,” said Clark Patton, the dockmaster at Homer Smith Docks and Marina. “When the marinas closed in South Carolina, that stopped a lot of the transients from coming up. We just looked at our numbers and we’re down 30 percent from this time last year.”
Many more cruisers could be moving in this direction over the next few months as they look to adhere to their insurance policies and leave the Caribbean before hurricane season. Some insurance plans require cruisers to be as far north as Norfolk, Va. by June or July.
“Beaufort is a popular stop, because it’s about halfway up the coast,” Tetreault said. “They can stop here, get provisions, wash their clothes, rest up. It’s a quaint little city. Rumor mill has it that there are good restaurants, friendly people, southern charm, a port officer. It’s good for boaters and Beaufort.”
