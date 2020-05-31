CAPE LOOKOUT – Cape Lookout National Seashore Superintendent Jeff West said Sunday at 3:30 p.m. officials have found human “remains” within the seashore, which is off the coast of Down East Carteret County.
Mr. West would not give the location of the remains or characterize what was
found. Nor would he say when they were found.
This is a developing story and details will be release as they become available.
