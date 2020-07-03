July 4 fireworks schedule Jul 3, 2020 Jul 3, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Morehead City: Sugarloaf Island at 9 p.m. SaturdayAtlantic Beach: West of the Circle at 9 p.m. Saturday (View from your car, beach or home) Beaufort: Gallant Channel Property at 9 p.m. Saturday Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Podcasts Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 37 - with Caramia Valentin 1 hr ago 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 36 - with Tracey T. Brenneman of the Guardian Ad Litem Program Jul 1, 2020 0 PODCAST: Senior Moment | Mary Lou Infinito Jul 1, 2020 0 PODCAST: Ask Dr. Bogus | Black Drum Jul 1, 2020 0 PODCAST: Coastal Gardner - Invasive pest and pesticides Updated Jul 1, 2020 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.