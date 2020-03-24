Dear Carteret County, We are looking for positive videos to your community. We want to remind people how strong our community is and to share positive messages from one neighbor to another neighbor. These videos should to be 30 seconds to 1 minute in length. Please refrain from sending political views or statements, business promotions, or negative messages. We, at The Carteret County News-Times, reserve the right to edit the video to the length or of inappropriate content. Please send your video to stephanie@thenewstimes for review and possible insert onto our online pages and Facebook. Thank you for your time and help. We appreciate you, Carteret County!
